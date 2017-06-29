Haute Off The Press: From Battered to Business Brilliance

Hi my name is Patty Loehn-Beach, and this is my story.

I’ve gone from being divorced with two small children and spending more than a year prosecuting her ex-husband for domestic violence and kidnapping of their shared son, broke and alone to building more than one six figure and a seven figure business creating a lifestyle that she and her current husband are able to enjoy spending time with family and grandchildren.

My journey to a life that allows me to travel, take random day trips just because we can, own a horse, work from home, help raise my grandchildren, care for my elderly mom and travel with my husband when he travels with his company didn’t happen overnight, but it did happen.

Being divorced I wasn’t able to open up credit lines or credit cards, I couldn’t get a loan and I was barely surviving doing the rob Peter to pay Paul so the utilities didn’t get shut off. I had to earn money to not only pay the bills but to invest in myself.

The little voice in my head saying “Com’on Patty, get it together. It’s your job to provide for your kids. You cannot let anyone hold you back.”

I sucked it up, put on my big girl panties and knew I had a particular skill set I could sell. I launched one of the first Virtual Assistant Firms in 2000 grew that business into a marketing company and eventually grew to where I am at today with It’s Possible PR.

My first It’s Possible PR program an “How To Use Instagram To Build Your Six Figure Business” hit the scene for just $47 and was such an incredible hit that it lead into inquiries about private coaching.

To meet the demand of those reaching out to me, I launched my “Be A Media Sweetheart & Online Celebrity Sensation” 4 month private coaching program and within the first month I went from the verge of having my utilities shut off and being evicted to being able to pay the bills off in full!

I am proof that you can start with just $20 and build an empire that has grown now since 1996. I’d love to help you do the same.