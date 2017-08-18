Have we forgotten our divinity?

I’m shining the spotlight on my friend and fellow entrepreneur, Faith Reed. I asked her if she could share her personal journey as an entrepreneur and her experiences in today’s article. She agreed and wrote the content below. Faith’s one amazing woman and is a featured expert in the Love Yourself First Series: 5 Incredible Days to Love Your Mind, Love Your Body, and Love Your Life! Thank you, Faith!

I seem to ask myself this question regularly in my work, as I am tasked with supporting the evolution of visionary souls who seek to better themselves, and our world. It seems to me that we have forgotten, somewhere along the way, how perfect we really are.

Maybe that’s why they call this whole waking up thing, remembering.

You only have to observe the $11Billion “self-help” industry, spawned from our wounded sense of self-worth and the deficit of self-love which seems to be a pandemic of our modern world, to get a sense of exactly how “broken” we all seem to think we are, as we constantly seek out new ways to become “better” human beings.

So what exactly does it mean to be “human” in today’s ever changing landscape of success and striving? What does it mean to really “do the work? To build ourselves and our lives to that pinnacle of what we perceive to be our greatest achievement of self. What, in essence, does it mean, to “have it all”, to have “made it;” and how do we go about getting there?

I think it would be fair to say that you are reading this because you are seeking something greater, some elusive version of yourself that seems just outside of your current reality. And somehow you feel it’s possible, even likely, that you will find it. Yet you know how big a journey it is to get there, and you’d like someone to shed a little light on how to make it through without too many scrapes and bruises?

I believe we each have a switch within us that, when turned on, begins the process of the seeker seeking. He or she begins to feel a stir, or perhaps it was always there, that beckons us to grow, because someone flipped a switch, and now we see how un-real our “reality” really is.

But what does it take?

Through my own journey of self-discovery, or more precisely, my dissolution of self, I’ve found a lot of umet needs, unhealed wounds, unchartered mind and heart-space, and a lot of unloved pieces of the puzzle that make up Me. With every moment I’ve stopped to seek within, for every time I’ve come face to face with my reality and made the choice to take FULL responsibility for my experience, and for every moment where my world seemed to be crumbling into an abyss, only to be replaced with something far greater than I could have hoped or wished for, I found myself asking the question.

Have we forgotten our divinity?

And what, exactly, will get us through each of these moments, as individuals, and as a collective.

My answer, found in the depths of my own personal experience of what it feels like to be in the gut-wrenching, desperately painful, almost suicidal place where my ego met my soul, is that the ONLY way we are going to come out of this alive, and thriving, is if we act with grace, Fierce Grace. The kind of grace that doesn’t simply glide through the room unannounced, but actually takes a sword to each and every corner of darkness within us, and dances upon the broken glass of our shattered hearts and egos as she shreds the blinds that are keeping the light out.

She is the warrior who protects our divinity, and who lovingly fights for our soul.

Fierce | Grace

Fierce | adj | “Heartfelt and Powerful Intensity” / “Forceful, Resolute Action”

Grace | noun | “simple Elegance and Refinement” / “the Free and unmerited favour of God” / “Divine Inspiration”

Fierce Grace | A way of BEING

“To move through life (and all it’s challenges) with a deeply loving, powerful intensity and effortless elegance, fully open, receptive, perfectly balanced and divinely supported”

If we are to RISE as the powerful leaders of tomorrow, then we are tasked with our own awakening, our own remembrance. This may not always be the smoothest path, to awaken within us our power and divinity, and to claim our souls once more as we step up and dream our new reality into existence. It takes a potent, graceful force to truly ignite the soul, to embrace our darkness and step into our light, through every shadow, every hurt, every piece of unloved beauty within. Yet if we are willing to go there, to be with ourselves in truth with grace as our ally, then we will surely be born anew as the leaders of tomorrow.

What will it take for you to remember that you are powerful beyond measure, and for you to fully claim your worth?

What will it take for you remember yourself as love, to move beyond doubt and fear to heal the parts of yourself that feel broken?

What will it take for you to remember that you are the light, and for you to face your darkness with grace as your ally, to find your way back to this truth?

What will it take.

For you to remember your divinity.

About Faith: