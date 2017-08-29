Have You Been Marinating All Wrong?

Everyone loves a good marinade, but there’s a secret to the sauce.
We went to Cote to get their take on marinating short rib. Their recipe - a little bit salty, a little sweet and with a whole dose of umami - will work perfectly when you want to throw some meat on the grill.
So watch the video above or follow the recipe below!
Marinated Short Rib (Galbi)
Ingredients 4-5 pounds bone-in short ribs 1 pint soy sauce (any brand is fine) 1 cup Mirin 1 pint water or (kombu dashi) 1 cup pear juice 1 cup orange juice 2 ounces onion juice 1 ounce garlic juice 2 teaspoon ginger juice 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 small piece of kombu
Procedure
- If you are purchasing bone-in short ribs, ask your butcher to cut them to approximately 3 to 4 inches in length, and you want to buy ribs that have more meat-to-bone ratio. If bone-in short ribs are not available, you can opt for boneless short ribs instead.
- Cut the meat. For bone-in short rib, trim the fat/silver skin with a knife. Find the fat between the rib and the meat and slice it open without fully disconnecting the two. Flip the meat over and repeat, butterflying the short rib. Make sure you do not cut all the way through. The procedure is the same for boneless short ribs.
- Once butterflied, keep you knife at a 45-degree angle and diagonally score the meat. Flip the meat over and repeat on the other side. When complete you'll have "diamond" cuts throughout the meat.
- Mix the remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Place the meat in the marinade and soak for 4-6 hours, refrigerated.
- Now, it's time to cook the meat. For people who have access to a grill at home, grease the grill once hot and turn it down to medium/high heat. If the grill is too hot you can burn the marinade before the meat cooks, which will leave you with a bitter taste. Depending on the grill and the heat, cook the meat for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side and repeat the process until the meat is nicely caramelized. You do not want to burn it but you do want to caramelize it. For the bone, find a spot on the grill that is not too hot (medium heat) and let it cook slowly until you see some of the meat come off the bone. This process will take about 10 minutes or more. Once the bone is ready you can also caramelize it by placing on the medium/high heat area.
- For people who are cooking at home on the stove, heat a cast iron pan or any heavy duty saute pan and drizzle in some oil (any kind) to lightly coat the pan. Bring the heat down to medium and place the meat in the pan. Cook about 2 to 3 minutes on each side, moving the meat around the pan frequently to where the marinade is starting to caramelize. This process will deglaze the pan a little bit and prevent you from completely burning the marinade (you can turn down the flame is the marinade is burning too fast). Cook until the meat is nicely caramelized.
- Serve.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS