Have YOU Had The L Experience?

Are you tired of seeing all the constantly depressing political news? Because we are and we decided we wanted to do something about it! We are Caroline and Laurie Hart and after fighting for our human rights as a married, bi-national (British/American), lesbian couple for over a decade and we have created a forum for positive lesbian/women's news with theLexperience. The “L” element encompasses many things, Ladies, Love, Lesbians, Life, the “L” list goes on but it will always be positive!

Caroline and Laurie Hart - #theLexperience Creators

It is not a case of being blind to current world affairs but more about empowering lesbians, women and allies, driving home that all is not lost, we are our own powerhouses, united we are invisible!

#theLexperience - Empowering Women and the Lesbian Community

We want our audience to know they are not alone, we will be sharing encouraging information and stories, focusing on women like Vicky Beeching, who are making things happen, driving businesses and making positive news.

Spotlighting Women - Vicky Beeching

We want to hear from our audience too and will always share a female positive story, tell us if you know a woman who should be recognized for making a difference, let's lift each other up!

Travel Along With Us - Jump On Board Our VW Bus!

As keen travelers, we want to include travel tips for women, share stories of places that are a must see, as well as offering special exclusive theLexperience trips. Our much loved orange VW camper will be the inspiration for our travel guide, so JUMP on board as we hit the road and join us on our journey.

Inclusion For ALL Women At #theLexperience

There is too much hate in the world, we know people love to jump online looking for ways to spread their evil so we have a zero hate/troll tolerance and will delete or block any such messages or people. You can share any of our posts and we LOVE to share the LOVE, spreading positivity is up most important to us.

The Advocate Laurie and Caroline Hart - Fight For Marriage Equality

As a couple we are proud to have played a roll in the taking down of DOMA (the Defence of Marriage Act), in the USA and had enormous support from politicians and celebrities to the LGBTQ community and its allies from around the world. Because we had to put ourselves out there in the public eye we saw a need to continue our work. We have a film "HART" based on our true story currently in development, as well as a short inspiring documentary in production. Telling our story has helped bring about change and we encourage other people to tell theirs.

The L experience is our way of giving back, if we can help one person stay positive and not give up in the current political climate, then we will be happy.