Have you heard? There’s a new F word.

More unacceptable in modern society than an F bomb, the new F word is (hold your breath, grit your teeth): feminism. It may seem hard to believe that such a soft, even inviting word could ever have taken on such a hard edge, but edgy it is. Feminism didn't do this all by itself, though.

We owe eternal (eye-rolling) thanks to a certain bloviating radio host who popularized the term "feminazi." According to Rush Limbaugh, feminazis are feminists whose goal is to allow "as many abortions as possible." Was this deliberate misinformation and deeply ignorant? Yes, labeling those who seek equality as somehow associated with rampant, random abortion-seeking makes no sense at all.

But Rush was able to make the brand stick, and “feminism” became toxic; to this day, the term “feminazi” is used to attack women who stand up for themselves and other women. Submissive? Good girl. Assertive? Stand down, Madame Stormtrooper. By 2015, only 18 percent of Americans considered themselves feminists.

In its younger days, feminism simply meant, "equal political and economic rights." Women (and men who liked women) wanted women to have the right to vote. They nailed that in 1919. And that should have been the end of all cultural, political, medical and religious inequality. It was not. Women still today all too often find themselves treated like minor children when they want to terminate a pregnancy, get birth control, or get too assertive in the U.S. Senate (Here's looking at you Kamala Harris). Thankfully, at least in the workplace they are now paid on par with men. Just kidding.

More recent iterations of feminist thought have become both more diverse and more concerned with issues beyond politics and economics. Relationships and sexuality are among these concerns, and rightfully so, as feminist thought seeks a conversation about how we are to live together and how we are to love one another.

This brings us to the matter at hand — why I am a feminist. I am a feminist because, as a married man and as a marriage and family therapist, I cannot see any path to enduring, sustainable and satisfying love between a man and a woman without the basic understanding that, different as we may be, we are of equal worth: equally worthy of respect, equally able to express our voice. I am a feminist because without this notion of equality, brought to us by feminism, the patriarchs and matriarchs of this world would be condemned to lives of ignorant inequality.

For the underdog in a relationship, this means a life of checking in with the boss to seek permission to make adult choices. For the top dog, this means a life of permanent single parenthood (of your spouse — I’m not even talking about real kids here). Without equality we get with all the responsibilities of marriage but none of the deeper benefits.

For both, this means a lifetime of intolerable loneliness. Single parents cannot get their adult needs for conversation, companionship and sexual intimacy met by someone who is their underling. For the underdog, sexual relationships with the top dog inevitably come to feel like emotional incest with a parent. And no one wants that. The whole arrangement can be very confusing because sex in itself feels pretty good. So physically, I am enjoying a certain something. But having sex with someone who doesn't relate to me as an equal is pretty dismaying in the long run and eventually destroys our desire for the other.

I am a feminist because, no matter what a certain radio show host asserts, the heart of feminism is equality. Without equality, intimacy remains forever out of reach and we all remain hopelessly lonely in our marriages.

