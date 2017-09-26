Have You Written Down Your Q4 Goals? These 14 Leaders Have

“If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there.” - Lewis Carroll

Isn’t this true?

With just a few months left in the year, it’s time to start thinking about finishing the year strong. But what does “finishing strong” actually look like?

This is why we set goals: to know what success looks like, so we can set the path to get there.

As I was thinking about my Q4 goals, I decided to ask my LinkedIn network about theirs.

Below are the goals that a few people from my network have established for Q4:

Increase sales by 20% and reach 3x more people by building brand awareness across targeted social channels.

Help my clients fix their landing page sales funnel and build a better engaged community (measured by shares and comments).

Get sharper with defining Ideal Customer Profile for our service offerings.

Get a highly valuable book for B2B companies out.

Build a successful account based campaign for our services and document it.

Grow in brand awareness, customer education, and customer engagement.

Increase our lead-to-customer conversion rate by 5% through an aggressive content marketing campaign in conjunction with a highly personalized email series.

Expand the conversation of the benefits of enablement to marketing leaders globally.

15 talks by Christmas.

Updating and exploiting my LinkedIn profile.

100 cold calls.

1000 YouTube Subscribers by December 31.

Attract 8 qualified prospects per month to our executive briefing.

Apply our referral system to attract 3 corporate accounts worth £50,000+ per annum.

Host and facilitate another business growth event for local businesses.

Sign-up to represent a leading and innovative tech organization.

Maintain clear lead for the largest regional LinkedIn group position and break through the 3,000 member mark.

Connect and link all into one mutually supporting organism: Instagram, blog, Facebook group, and influencer marketing.

Grow engagement by developing channels of communication.

Leverage my content outreach.

Obtain 5 more paying clients by the end of 2017.

Sustain the creation of engaging content on our platform including our blogs, podcast, instagram.

Learn of stories where our clients gain new opportunities because of the content we create and distribute for them.

Increase leads in the sales pipeline by 50%.

Gain at least 2 new speaking opportunities.

Attend or host at least 3 events per month.

Get an ABM win.

Produce more customer case studies.

Exceed lead generation goals.

Double lead volume.

Increase free trial activation rate by 15%.

Finalize lead velocity model with new sales methodology.

Conclusion

What you see above is what “success” looks like for a few people in my network. They know where they’re going, and they’re mapping out a plan to get there.

I love using the SMART framework for goal setting. SMART stands for: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-Based.

With the inspiration from the goals laid out in this article, and a framework to help you set your own, I’m confident that you’ll crush it in Q4.

---

James Carbary is the founder of Sweet Fish Media, a podcast agency for B2B brands. He’s a contributor for the Huffington Post & Business Insider, and he also co-hosts a top-ranked podcast according to Forbes: B2B Growth.

When James isn’t interviewing the smartest minds in B2B marketing, he’s drinking Cherry Coke Zero, eating Swedish Fish, and hanging out with the most incredible woman on the planet (that he somehow talked into marrying him).