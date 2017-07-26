Having the Strength to Walk Away

It's better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction.

Something I've always struggled with growing up and even today is walking away from relationships that aren't serving my life positively any longer. Actually, I haven't necessarily struggled with it, but I've had to do it time and time again (probably more than the average person due to my tendency to be very headstrong and stubborn). I don't accept feeling not good enough or unsatisfied. Walking away is exhausting, and not easy sometimes, but it's something I wish more people would find clarity in doing.

Whether it's a toxic relationship, a job that's not helping you grow, or even fake friends who aren't being your cheerleader, you need to consider your happiness and do what's best for you, and sometimes that means finding the strength to walk away. It's hard to cut people off and realize your worth sometimes, but nothing breaks my heart more than watching people get treated poorly by others and settling for less than they deserve. In fact, it really makes me cringe. In your heart, you know you've accepted this feeling before, but the beautiful thing about life is that we have the opportunity to control this part of it, so stop wasting your time upset or complaining, and instead do something to fix it.

It's scary to walk away from anything. Change in itself is a scary concept, but I've learned that you never actually need anyone, except yourself. Once you let go of whatever's holding you back or bogging you down, you'll feel free. You'll learn to appreciate not only yourself more, but new, healthy friendships and opportunities that come your way when you rid yourself of negativity. You won't take anything for granted, because you know what that feels like. You will use the first lesson you learned in Kindergarten and truly treat people how you would want to be treated.

» Having a few true friends is healthier than a hundred fake ones.

» Loving yourself and being single is more important than being in a toxic relationship just because.

» Having a lower-paying job and a boss that treats you with respect is better than making more money from a company you dread going to every day.

Miss Independent:

Being independent means so much more than "not needing to rely on anyone." I think independence is often misconstrued or used as a negative connotation by people who are jealous of those who are, indeed, independent.

Inside, we all want to be loved by others and feel needed, being independent doesn't mean you don't feel that way, too. Being independent means having the strength to walk away from anything or anyone who no longer gives your life purpose, because life is just too short to accept meritocracy and negativity. Independence is knowing exactly what will set your soul on fire, and chasing after it without doubt in yourself and confidence in your heart. It's knowing that you need to pick yourself up with your head held high, take a deep breath, and walk in a different direction than whatever is making you unhappy. It's being a leader and not a follower.

Don't rob yourself of your own joy just to find love, acceptance, and happiness in others. You have it in yourself, and you have it within God. So say, 'sayonara' to people who don't appreciate what you have to offer, and have the strength and courage to walk away.