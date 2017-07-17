Having Trouble Losing Weight Postpartum? You Are Not Alone. Postpartum Weight Retention Affects Fifty Percent of Women

Difficulty losing pregnancy weight is a challenge for many women. I remember that after I had my daughter, losing the weight gained over pregnancy was daunting. A recent Nursing for Women’s Health article, “Implementing an Evidence-Based Outpatient Program to Reduce Postpartum Weight Retention,” discusses the problem of postpartum weight retention. According to background information in the article, approximately 50% of women retain 10 pounds or more after 6 months postpartum, and approximately 25% retain 20 pounds or more. That’s a lot of unwanted weight we retain after we give birth.

Retaining the weight gained from your pregnancy is no joking matter because of the potential long-term consequences of postpartum weight retention and subsequent obesity. These include postpartum depression, successive pregnancy complications, and chronic health conditions.

As many of us know, after childbirth, a woman’s focus tends to shift from self-care to infant care. According to Nursing for Women’s Health, “Factors such as infant feeding, infant nap schedule, pressure to develop a routine, and lack of sleep can result in less time and attention for women to meet their own needs.” Making time to take care of yourself is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle for yourself and your baby which is why utilizing evidence-based outpatient programs such as “Motivated Moms” is so important. These programs focus on tackling weight retention by diet, social support, and self-monitoring, can help women prevent postpartum weight retention.

Losing pregnancy weight is among the top concerns of new moms. Healthy Mom&Baby, has put together a number of actions you can take to shed excess weight in the weeks and months after childbirth such as:

Breastfeed that baby! Nursing your baby is not only giving the infant optimal nutrition for growth and development, but it also has amazing benefits for you that last a lifetime. Breastfeeding helps you burn more than 500 calories a day that would otherwise require a whole lot of exercise to burn that much fuel! Research shows that moms who breastfeed their babies for at least the first 3-6 months of baby’s life may struggle less when trying to lose weight gained in pregnancy. Eat right. Eating healthfully is essential to any postpartum diet. When most women hear “healthy” they assume they’ll have to go on a strict diet of restrictive calories and boring food. Nothing could be further from the truth. Sleepless nights, breastfeeding and the stresses of a new baby are all energy sappers. The best way to restore the loss of energy is to eat “clean” by eating healthy fruits, vegetables, proteins and fats in their most natural forms. Exercise right. Now that you’re home with baby, it’s understandable you’ll want to get out of the house for a walk around the block or trip to the park. In those first few weeks, focus on caring for yourself and for your baby, getting sleep, and drinking lots of water. Then, introduce moderate exercise after your body has recovered postpartum (usually two months). Gradually introducing a steady regimen of cardiovascular and strength-based exercises will trim and tone your body. Commit to a healthy lifestyle. As you recover, commit to adopting a healthy way of eating and being active that you can make a habit for the days and months to come. Research shows that postpartum moms are at risk for regaining any pregnancy weight lost within 2 years of giving birth–this is because caring for a baby during their first two years of life is time- and energy-consuming! By committing to a healthy way of eating and being active that you can do day after day, you’ll diminish those risks of weight gain in the 2 years following baby’s birth.