Hawai‘i (Courts) are a Special Place: From Same Sex Marriage to the Muslim Ban, We are All Family

It’s oft said that Hawai‘i is special place. And that’s apparent with the courts in Hawai‘i and their pursuit of justice and inclusion. It’s a notion of “family” that emphasizes that families are bound together and members must cooperate and be mindful of one another.

In 1993, in the lawsuit of Baehr v. Miike, the Hawai‘i Supreme Court was the first in the country to rule that same-sex couples are entitled to the right and the freedom to marry. This year, a Hawai‘i federal court ruled in another lawsuit in Hawaii v. Trump to strike down President Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban which bars people from certain majority Muslim countries from coming to the United States and delays all refugee entries.

Both cases exemplified Hawai‘i judges’ sense of justice and inclusion. Both cases had landmark opinions. Nearly 25 years ago and again today, Hawai‘i paved the way for greater understanding and acceptance for those of us on the continental United States. Both cases led a nation … and a national movement.

I recognize that there were also significant differences in the cases. In 1990, the State Attorney General, who was Caucasian, challenged the lawsuit and argued against same-sex marriage. The state was the defendant. Today, the State Attorney General Douglas Chin, who is Asian American, brought the lawsuit and argued against Trump’s Muslim ban. The state was the plaintiff. One was in state court interpreting the Hawai‘i Constitution. The other was in federal court interpreting federal law and the US Constitution.

Nevertheless, what brings the cases together for me was not just their sense of fairness and national import, but the special significance for the LGBTQ Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

In the same sex marriage case, some of the plaintiffs were lesbian Asian American women who wanted their relationships of love to be formally recognized by the state. So many of the plaintiffs in major LGBT lawsuits have been white. Here, Asians led the way and were among the first to speak out.

In the Muslim ban case, we know of many LGBT Muslims. Trump’s Executive Orders threatens the lives of immigrants and refugees from all walks of life, especially those of us who are queer.

The National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance (NQAPIA) with Immigration Equality and the NYC Gay & Lesbian Anti Violence Project filed an amicus (“friend of the court”) brief illustrating the impact of Trump’s Executive Orders on the LGBT community.

Our brief shows the Court how the anti-Muslim and anti-refugee ban will have a direct impact on the lives of LGBT people and how it tears our families apart.

Both cases – the ban on same sex marriage and the ban on Muslims – infringe on our families. They challenged laws of intolerance and recognized diversity. They are cases of inclusion.

I am so grateful for Hawai‘i courts and for showing us the way. Their sense of fairness and inclusion is a model for us all to follow.