'Hawaii Five-0' Loses Its Asian Stars, Reportedly Over Pay Dispute With CBS

Anna May Wong

Arguably the best-known Asian actor of Hollywood's golden age, the sultry American-born Anna May Wong landed her breakthrough role at age 17 in 1922's "The Toll of the Sea." Wong was also quite the clotheshorse -- in 1934, the Mayfair Mannequin Society of New York voted her the " world's best dressed woman ," a big deal at the time.In spite of her personal success, Wong openly complained about the lack of quality roles for Asians in Hollywood."I was so tired of the parts I had to play," she once told journalist Doris Mackie . "Why is it that the screen Chinese is always the villain? And so crude a villain -- murderous, treacherous, a snake in the grass."