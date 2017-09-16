H.B.620 Begins to destroy rights under ADA - It passed the House Judiciary Cmmte. Its time to fight back - Here's How:

Businesses facing the public like Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals, and Movie Theaters used to be required to have access and accommodations for disabled people, lest they face legal action on the part of the disabled person denied access.

The dangerous ADA Education and Reform Act of 2017 (H.R. 620), which the House Judiciary Committee approved last week, would dramatically increase the burden on any person with a disability who seeks to vindicate their rights. Public facing businesses basically get a ‘bye’ for 6 months after the offended party submits a letter of complaint, before the complainant can take any action. This is the first of what I fear will be a series of steps backward in the interest of corporate costs and profits. I am sorry, but I don’t think accommodating their fastest growing client group is going to break any of the major Hotel chains. However, if, as we continue to age and make up a larger and larger part of the populace, it only makes sense that businesses would want to distinguish themselves as the best at serving their clients, especially as we age and the percentage of us that lives with a disability continues to grow. Here’s my plan.

This is a call to action for everyone who has ever needed or appreciated the ramps and wider aisles and lower tables and larger print menus to initially blast these sites on Yelp, etc. In the next 30 days, and I will shout it from the ramps up to the housetops, there will be a new section of our website ‘AdvanceAbilities.com’ that let’s you both rank your experience at any business with regards to access, and see the list of the top offenders. By the same token, if somewhere gives you exemplary service, you can give them props and tell the rest of us so that we can visit them too. If we all take just a little action, nothing but nothing gets a companies attention like a bite out of the pocketbook. We, the disabled and older disabled communities need to band with all seniors, and get our voices heard. If you don’t go to our website, or even if you do, go to AARP and make some noise.