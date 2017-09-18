HBCU-9 United Sesquicentennial Celebration set as Trump recognizes'extraordinary contributions'

Later today the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will "recognize the extraordinary contributions that HBCUs have made and continue to make to the general welfare and prosperity of our country," according to Omarosa Manigault Newman, communications director for the Office of Public Liaison.

“The HBCU Summit has been going on for over 30 years,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a couple of weeks ago during a press briefing, and with input from the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs and conference sponsors.

“The one thing that all of our colleges should focus on is sustainability,’’ Quinton Ross, the president-elect of Alabama State University told USA TODAY, stressing the importance of engaging officials in Washington. Ross leads one of nine HBCUs established in 1867, celebrating 150 years of educating and empowering Americans.

Billed as the HBCU-9 United Sesquicentennial Celebration, the week-long celebration will focus on the enduring legacy and achievements of the nine institutions and their respective contributions, as well as on those of other HBCUs, to the making of America.

Through this unified and collaborative observance, and the White House administration and president’s recognition of "the extraordinary contributions that HBCUs have made and continue to make,” HBCUs’ have the nation’s attention. The Sesquicentennial Celebration includes parallel activities held on each of the nine campuses from Sunday, September 24th to next Saturday, September 30th.

“We look forward to seeing you,” said Dr. Burney Hollis, the Sesquicentennial Committee chairman and Morgan State English professor.

“We invite you to join us at our many Sesquicentennial events,” Hollis said, extending an invitation for people to celebrate and commemorate the roles the HBCU-9 have played educating citizens of “the nation and the world.”

