When news of the HBO hack first surfaced earlier this week, much of the noise surrounded the leak of the script of the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones.”

But a new story out of The Hollywood Reporter details just how potentially consequential the large-scale hack really could be.

Tatiana Siegel, a senior film writer at the entertainment outlet, reports that the hackers obtained “multiple points of entry” into the company’s data, which would seem to show a high level of sophistication, and have yet to release a ransom note, making the intention of the hack unclear.

Sources tell me HBO hack was sophisticated, taking content/data housed separately (i.e., multiple points of entry) https://t.co/HezxcpPcOK — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) August 2, 2017

The situation is serious enough that the FBI has reportedly been brought into the fold, as has a cybersecurity firm that helped with the devastating 2014 hack of the film studio Sony Pictures.

By comparison, however, the Sony hack looks almost quaint compared to what HBO is potentially up against. As Siegel notes, hackers may have stolen as much as 1.5 terabytes of HBO’s data, or more than seven times as much as the 200 gigabytes (or 0.2 terabytes) taken in the Sony hack, which led to the resignation of Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal.

The true effects of the HBO hack remain to be seen, as the television network and authorities try to figure out what has been stolen. Of course, it would be a problem for HBO if more “Game of Thrones” scripts or even full episodes leaked, but the real question is whether hackers have obtained emails and financial data, which led to Sony’s dirty laundry getting aired out online.

AT&T also recently agreed to buy Time Warner, which owns HBO, and there’s a possibility that a hack of this size could have financial ramifications there, too.