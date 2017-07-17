Three Of HBO's Websites Crashed During 'Game Of Thrones' Premiere

“Game of Thrones” fans might be too much for HBO to handle.

Three different HBO websites reportedly experienced issues during Sunday night’s season premiere of “Game of Thrones.” HBO.com was unavailable for some time and the company’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now, was down for the first half of the episode according The Hollywood Reporter. Latin America had a total failure when trying to watch with HBO Go, another streaming service made available from the network.

HBO did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Last season, HBO reported an average of 25 million viewers per episode across platforms, so it wouldn’t be unusual for the company to expect an onslaught of viewers streaming the premiere from around the world. Digital platforms were responsible for about 40 percent of that audience.

A spokeswoman from HBO told THR that they were working to resolve the issues in Latin America, but the company hadn’t seen any widespread on HBO Go or HBO Now in the United States.

It’s a miracle no “red wedding” situations occurred during watch parties, as viewers became understandably upset with the situation.

#gameofthrones

ME: "@HBOgo is probably gonna crash again this year"

Hubby: "nah they figured it out by now I'm sure"

HBO: pic.twitter.com/qkegjeGLCL — Ｊａｍｉｅ (@MudkipMama) July 17, 2017

HBO Go's tech support dude right now pic.twitter.com/HfxQgmkBuW — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) July 16, 2017

@hbonow HBO now is down for me!! Not on the first GOT night!! 😭😭 help please — Jess M (@JessMstern) July 17, 2017

Really @HBO. You really weren't prepared for everybody and their mom to be on HBOGO for this premiere when this has happened before? Typical — Fiona Gallagher (@seemeCD) July 17, 2017

YOU HAD ONE JOB HBO GO pic.twitter.com/eiQvyI01cP — KJ (@KaraJWrites) July 17, 2017

@HBOLAT You had one job #HBOGO, one job we are a few hours away from #GoTS7 premiere and you are down already! Fix the servers! @HBO — Antony Blanco (@antony_uy) July 16, 2017

Tonight when I'm trying to watch the new ep of game of thrones and the HBO Go website crashes pic.twitter.com/7w060s50wN — jessica walsh (@jwalsh118) July 16, 2017