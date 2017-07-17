Three Of HBO's Websites Crashed During 'Game Of Thrones' Premiere

“Game of Thrones” fans might be too much for HBO to handle.
Three different HBO websites reportedly experienced issues during Sunday night’s season premiere of “Game of Thrones.” HBO.com was unavailable for some time and the company’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now, was down for the first half of the episode according The Hollywood Reporter. Latin America had a total failure when trying to watch with HBO Go, another streaming service made available from the network.
HBO did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Last season, HBO reported an average of 25 million viewers per episode across platforms, so it wouldn’t be unusual for the company to expect an onslaught of viewers streaming the premiere from around the world. Digital platforms were responsible for about 40 percent of that audience.
A spokeswoman from HBO told THR that they were working to resolve the issues in Latin America, but the company hadn’t seen any widespread on HBO Go or HBO Now in the United States.
It’s a miracle no “red wedding” situations occurred during watch parties, as viewers became understandably upset with the situation.
Seriously, the people who missed out on Sunday night’s premiere will be dodging their friends and social media feeds like flaming arrows on Monday.
