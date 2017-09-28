HD Wire-Free Battery-Powered Security Camera Reolink Argus VS NETGEAR Arlo

When Reolink Argus first comes out on Indiegogo, there are a lot of talking and discussion between Reolink Argus and NETGEAR Arlo.

So how Reolink Argus and Arlo stack up against each other, I provide a side-by-side comparison of their basic features and overall performance.

Let’s look at both the hardware and software difference between these two wire-free security cameras.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Installation

Installation of Reolink Argus and NETGEAR Arlo make no big difference as both can attach to a magnetic mount or any metal surface, sit on a flat surface or be mounted up on the wall with a bracket. There is the rub with Arlo though, as its base station should stay connected to your WiFi router as long as your camera is in use. On the contrary, there is no base station on Reolink Argus at all.

Frankly, Reolink Argus is way much easy to set up than Arlo and its pretty straightforward than Arlo. For installation, Reolink Argus deserves a thumb-up.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Features

Winner: Reolink Argus

Both cameras offer a variety of wonderful features, including HD videos, night vision and mobile access, weatherproof enclosure. Reolink Argus has a built-in microphone and speaker so it can pick up sound and allow 2-way audio communication, while Arlo doesn’t come with such handy features. The detail comparisons can be seen in the table below.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo Video Quality

Reolink Argus streams astonishing crystal-clear videos, even in Fluent. It shoots high-resolution videos, sharp enough to enable you to zoom in to make out fine details that would be unrecognizable in lower resolutions. The color and dynamic range are up to scratch and the videos can display rather color-rich and balanced images with rich details.

Arlo streams 720p HD videos and it doesn’t produce crystal Full HD videos like Reolink Argus does. The difference is rather evident when you view the footage on the computer. The images and videos captured by Reolink Argus are much sharper and crisp than Arlo. You can see the blurry or foggy part clearly. Of course, such differences don’t impact general viewing experience, especially when viewing live videos on Smartphone as both are capturing HD videos.

Reolink Argus does capture wider and more than Arlo with Reolink Argus’ 130 degrees viewing angle and 110 degrees in Arlo. The wide viewing angle of Reolink Argus doesn’t lead to any significant or dramatic barrel distortion. The wide-angle camera does come in handy, especially for covering wider areas of interest.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Night Vision

Winner: Reolink Argus

Both Reolink Argus and Arlo are packed with infrared LEDs to supplement illumination when filming at low light environments. In my test, both cameras are placed at the same spot with same lighting environment, Reolink Argus works excellently in low light conditions, capable of capturing a lot more details clearly.

While NETGEAR Arlo, in my multiple tests, manages to capture smaller areas of the place than Reolink Argus, and the night-time video quality is apparently less satisfactory compared to those of daytime.

Reolink Argus also excels Arlo, in terms of night vision range, with Reolink Argus 33 feet and Arlo 25 feet. The footage captured in a low light environment testifies that Reolink Argus does a better job than NETGEAR Arlo.

Streaming videos from Reolink apps experience no noticeable lag or delays, roughly 2 seconds, the videos pop up and initiate streaming right away, work like a charm. In the same network environment, Arlo, on the other hand, experiences a longer delay in my numerous attempts and tests. It’s rather slow to kick started and less responsive to my command as I am switching different apps back and forth on my phone, the lag is estimated roughly 5 to 6 second.

Keep in mind that the camera might perform differently in different network environments; it might take the camera longer to response and start streaming when running in areas with poor WiFi connection.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo: Motion Detection

Both cameras are packed with a motion sensor, what makes Reolink Argus stands out is that Reolink Argus is much more sensitive to motion and it sounds a siren when motion is triggered.

Reolink Argus is outfitted with rather wide-angle PIR motion sensor, maximizing its capability to detect movement within its 130-degree field of view.

By default, Reolink Argus siren alarm is on so you might be startled by the high-decibel siren alarm when you try to test out its motion detection. Of course, you can always disarm it or shut off motion detection entirely via the Reolink app.

In my tests, Reolink Argus is quite sensitive to movement in my testing. The motion detection works without fail and I was quite alerted by the loud siren though. It does play a role in deterring potential intruders, however, remember to keep the device safe and keep them out of the reach of people.

Arlo does amazing jobs in detecting motion and record motions. Arlo is quite sensitive to motion and captures motion rather quickly. All the event-based recordings are uploaded to the cloud and you can check on the Library easily as well. Unexpectedly, manual recordings are automatically saved to the cloud; users can download the saved videos or snapshots to your phone for review later. Different from Reolink Argus, all videos, and snapshots taken manually will automatically save to the phone photo album, which is a really nice touch.

Of course, there are more good-to-have features on Arlo, such as Geofencing and setting motion zone, which is helpful in particular for keeping an eye on strategic areas such as front door where your package is delivered. While constant motion detection could be annoying as it creates a lot of false alarms every now and then.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Video Storage

Reolink Argus, at the time of testing, offers one storage option: local SD card storage (supports up to 64GB micro SD card). Reolink claims it will soon launch Cloud storage, which will provide users an alternative other than SD card storage. The pricing for cloud service is yet unknown but I suspect Reolink Cloud service might be competitive given the fact that Reolink Argus is quite competitive in the market.

Arlo only provides cloud storage and allows users to choose service plan based on your needs, which most of them are subscription-based and charged.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Battery Life

Both cameras perform rather well in testing. It hasn’t been a very long time since my testing, so it’s difficult to jump to the conclusion and call the winner. While both cameras claim that the battery could last up to 4 or 6 months, as we well know battery life depend largely on how you use your cameras, for example, how often the camera is activated by motion and how long you stream live videos.

One thing to keep in mind though, Reolink Argus does support the rechargeable battery, which means users can switch to rechargeable battery after the first patch of batteries are maxed out, rechargeable battery CR123A (3.6V～4.2V) will work.

Arlo doesn’t support rechargeable batteries, which is listed clearly on the user manual.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Apps

Reolink Argus and Arlo offer free mobile apps (iOS & Android), I was trying out the cameras on my iPhone. All features on Arlo are straightforward and there, you don’t necessarily have to mine or navigate much to find what you want.

Similarly, Reolink app interface is relatively easy to navigate and manage your camera. Since it’s also used for other Reolink IP camera models, it has to include many features, which is will be hidden when you are only using it for Argus but extremely helpful if you are running Reolink home camera system. Meanwhile, Reolink app does give you a lot of latitude for customizing, including motion schedule, audio control, sensibility, display, SD card access.

Reolink Argus vs Arlo : Third-party Integration

It’s a nice feature to have the home cameras integrated with other smart devices, like Alexa voice control to switch to front door monitoring. It’s also in the users’ best interest to provide IFTTT integration. For the moment, the information on IFTTT integration is yet undisclosed and unknown. Details on third-party integration such as SmartThing are scarce. Sure there will be more upcoming news on the second or third generation of Reolink Argus.

Final thoughts