He Killed His Father Because, Otherwise, His Father Would Have Killed Him

Shane Hillard grew up in a tiny farming community in Alexis, Illinois—a community so small that there were only twenty-two people in his high-school graduating class.

His parents were divorced, and he split time between their homes.

“It was good at Mom’s,” he says. “But not at Dad’s.”

Shane’s wife Chrissy says that his father, Lonnie, was a farmer and a member of the local church, prominent in the community.

Shane and Chrissy say that Lonnie was physically violent toward Shane for years. No one ever intervened to stop Lonnie’s abuse, Chrissy says, and so Shane suffered alone and felt helpless.

Shane can remember the first time his father’s abuse turned physically violent.

He was 10. Shane was using a tractor to spray weeds when he accidentally ran over some rows of corn. Lonnie dragged Shane off the tractor and punched him in the face repeatedly.

The tractor incident sticks in his mind today because it was the first fist attack to his face, but the emotional abuse started when Shane was younger, he says, around 5 or 6 years old.

Shane recalls many witnesses to Lonnie’s ill treatment, yet people close to him—his half sister, his girlfriend, and an uncle—all denied his experience of abuse.

No one would speak out against Lonnie.

“I want people to know it’s very scary, very hard to come out against another family member,” Shane says.

Neighbors also witnessed the violence and did nothing.

One day, Lonnie and Shane were in Lonnie’s barn with another farmer, and the elder Hillard became upset at something his son did and threw a screwdriver at his head.

Other times, Chrissy says, Lonnie used a crowbar or belt buckle to discipline Shane.

When, as a boy of 9 or 10, Shane visited his mother one weekend, she noticed that his back was covered with bruises.

He told her he had fallen, and she did not pursue it—which today is hugely frustrating for Shane.

Why didn’t she do something?

Chrissy says that Lonnie had abused his wife as well—that she, too, was afraid.

In 1994, when Shane was 16, he shot and killed his father in self defense. The two of them had been arguing all evening about Shane not putting enough gas in the truck. At around 9 p.m., during a fight outside the barn, Lonnie used a crowbar to knock Shane out. When Shane came to, he headed toward the truck to get away, but Lonnie came at him with a pitchfork. Once Shane made it to the truck, he grabbed the gun that was kept there for coyote hunting and pointed it at his dad, warning him to stop. Shane said Lonnie continued toward the truck at a faster pace, so Shane fired the gun to protect himself.

In the subsequent trial he was acquitted of first-degree murder. The jury found that he had acted in self-defense, but found him guilty of concealing a murder.

His case was unusual—one of few cases of patricide in recent history in which the accused was found not guilty.

Despite his age, he faced a possible lifetime prison sentence had he been convicted of murder.

Instead, he spent two years in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois for the concealment conviction.

In the aftermath of the trial, the media approached Shane and his mother to share his story.

He refused, keeping his silence, until today.

“People who experience abuse have to talk about it,” he told the Daily News. “Not wait twenty years.”

Post-traumatic stress has played out in different ways in Shane’s life. Chrissy says that when they first met, he was on a path of drugs and alcohol.

She says PTSD was the reason Shane never disciplined Dakota, his son from a previous marriage—it was Shane’s way of not reliving the past.

When Shane did get upset, she says, “You could see the flash of anger come across, like it wasn’t him.”

Now Shane regrets that he did not tell his story before he lost most of his ability to communicate.

He suffered a stroke in 2011 that left him permanently disabled.

Today, due to the stroke, Shane can no longer work.

He gets around in a wheelchair, and his speech is severely limited.

For Chrissy, there’s a fine balance between letting Shane talk about his past and watching him “going to a dark place.”

He shakes and trembles when speaking about his father, she says, and afterwards he will be extremely withdrawn for a day or so.

“I don’t know everything about what happened,” Chrissy says, “because Shane hasn’t wanted to talk about it, until now. But now he’s ready to talk.”

Shane’s message to abuse victims: You must open up about the past.