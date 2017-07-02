He Must Be in Love

Much older than the millennial generation, she and I nonetheless met online. Having moved north from the San Francisco area, I sought profiles of women from there. You can tell a lot from a phone conversation, especially the kind that continues for hours. Knowing that she was a painter, I asked her to send a digital image of something she’d done.

She chose a wild imaginary rainforest image with bats and skeletons and thorny leaves, and thought to herself, “if he doesn't like this, I don't think our contact will go anywhere.” I e-mailed her that the painting “made my scarp tingle and reminded me of Pablo Ameringo.” Turned out she had run into this Peruvian shaman and painter and was impressed that I’d even heard of him.

On an early date we did a collaborative painting. She was a practicing artist, while I had blundered into making some acrylic images a couple of decades earlier. Our painting rules were simple: (a) you had to engage with what the other person had done, not go off to a corner of the paper; (b) you couldn’t paint over anything, (c) no talking, and thus no shared plan, (d) when the paper was full we’d stop.

Comstock & Dubiner How Does Your Garden Grow?

After she’d moved to Ashland, with her cat, one of our other activities together was auditing a college course in cell biology. This led her to do a series of paintings inspired by microscopic life, a look at a world normally unseen. One of them was “Homage to Lynn Margulis,” the pioneering biologist at the University of Massachusetts, where, as a tribute to the late scientist, the painting now hangs on permanent exhibit in the lobby of the science building.

While Shoshanah respects portraits of people, buildings, bowls of fruit, horses, landscapes, she is drawn to phenomena at other scales, the very small and the very large. The screen-saver on her computer is a daily astronomy picture, and many of her best works show tiny qorlds, sometimes with some microscopic people exploring them.

Our very first meeting in the flesh was at the ferryboat building in San Francisco. I was arriving from the north, she was waiting on the pier. We walked to a restaurant that served Venetian dishes. I discovered that Shoshanah had lived in Italy three times: as an exchange student in high school; again during college; and finally after getting a graduate degree from Brandeis in costume design. On the third occasion she worked in the Italian film industry, once being given a part in a movie, in which her accent in Italian was explained by making her an American “countess.”