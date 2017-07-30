He Said, She Said: Housekeeping Blues

Angus and I have different standards when it comes to housekeeping. This has been a source of resentment in the past. Many couple’s solve this issue by hiring help, but Angus is reticent to get a housekeeper due to a past mishap. So, we are forced to navigate our separate realities and find common ground – so far, so good thanks to his failing eye sight.
