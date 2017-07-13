Heading Overseas? Make Sure You Don't Fall At The Last Hurdle

By now, I’m willing to bet you’ve heard all about localization. And if not all, at least, a little. Even if you only sell in your home market, you’ll have noticed that what works well in New York goes down like a lead balloon in LA. Why is this? Because customers are influenced by the culture in which they live. And a myriad of other factors.

Anyone who's ever shared a joke with an out-of-state friend using local colloquialisms will know the sinking feeling as the punchline falls flat. Even between speakers of the same language, there are culture gaps. We use different vocabulary, have alternate outlooks and live in varying climates. All of this can happen within the same country. Start taking your brand overseas, and you’re opening up a veritable Pandora’s box.

Just as you’d adjust your speech when talking to a die-hard New Yorker or someone from the Valley, so should you adapt your content (and sometimes, infrastructure) when marketing to them. Localization is about understanding how your customers perceive your business; how they consume your material, and what their purchasing preferences are. You’ll also get extra points from SEO by using locally searched-for keywords.

And consider this: Your winter promotions may fly off the shelves in the northeast. But they’ll be of little interest to Floridians, or southern hemisphere users who are busy working on their tans. As for customers in foreign countries with different languages, cultures, legislation, beliefs and payment preferences... what do you do about them?

The Importance of Localization

In the US, we’re happy to punch our credit card details in for just about any transaction, but in other countries that simply isn’t the case. In Germany, while the rise of ecommerce is starting to change consumption patterns, some 79 percent of all financial transactions are still settled with cash.

For those who’ll take the leap and purchase from an unknown entity online, seeing a major European payments processor they trust, like Wirecard or WorldPay, can mean the difference between conversion and abandonment. For local markets, you need to use locally known providers.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the worst move you can make is bolstering your way into a market with content only available in English. Almost 90 percent of customers who can’t read English won’t buy from English-speaking websites. So, you’ll be catering to a pretty small niche. Almost as bad is presenting a partially localized version of your website to your audience.

If you make a half-hearted effort with your overseas customers, you’ll get lukewarm results back. Why should a customer get excited about a website that feels like a tepid ripoff of the real version, like buying a fake Fendi in a Chinese market? It doesn’t feel authentic and it doesn’t instill confidence.

When you take the time to localize your content, infrastructure and marketing channels, users everywhere will feel as if your product was designed for them first. With a constant rise in competition from both global and local competitors, fail to localize and your site will be skipped over, or won’t even appear in search results.

The Many Challenges of Going Overseas

As you can see, content localization isn’t just about translation. There are a whole host of factors that come into play, from researching culturally appropriate images, to systems of measurement, dates and times, marketing channels, local currency and selecting the right payment processor. Dr. Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard, explains: “Payment processing is a key part of any company’s progress toward digitization. It can be a show-stopper, or it can be an enabler.”

Many American businesses fall into the trap of thinking that consumers around the world will be familiar or comfortable parting their money with a US-based payments processor. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. The last thing you want to do is invest in laser-sharp content localization, research and targeting; only to fall at the final hurdle with your choice of payment processor.

Says Dr. Braun, “most businesses are very early stage in this use of digitization to increase their sales and customer experience, but Wirecard has the technology to help them.”

Not only do you need to select a name that consumers in your target market trust, but you need a provider with the technology to ensure a swift and efficient purchase. Almost one third of shopping cart abandonments are caused because the process is simply too long and complicated and causes customers to jump ship.

Beyond localization of your assets and researching your customer buying preferences, you’ll need to ensure your user experience meets expectations. Internet speeds are not the same around the globe, so think twice before padding your site out with hefty videos. You may even want to invest in a CDN (content delivery network) that ensures consistent site speed throughout the globe. This will prevent abandonment when it comes to shopping cart, or video loading.