Messenger Bots are enabling an entirely new shopping experience for online retailers and consumers. With a variety of innovative, interactive and engaging features that are already making bots optimal channels for delivering mobile commerce experiences, there is one feature that stands out to us at Headliner: Virtual Try-On. Online shopping has been dominated by the zero-sum game of free shipping and free returns, resulting in skyrocketing costs for retailers who have to meet expanding customer expectations of them. Headliner is pioneering an advanced bot feature which gives users the ability to envision how items will look on them virtually before making a purchase. Virtual Try-On is revolutionizing the industry by eliminating online retail’s most prominent pain point in comparison to physical stores and meaningfully increasing the satisfaction of online shoppers.

This cutting-edge capability has received enthusiastic feedback by users of Headliner bots like La Sun for sunglasses and Jemma Wynne for jewelry, and has increased session lengths by 200%. Other bots have experimented with it as well; Sephora’s Virtual Artist Bot allows users to experiment with lipstick shades and color matching.

There are a number of strategic approaches brands can consider when designing a Virtual Try-On experience. Headliner’s La Sun Bot allows shoppers to visualize how sunglasses will look on them by seeing how the shades look a model with their same specific face-shape. This alleviates the friction in requesting users to upload a selfie photo and maintains a brand’s look, feel and tone through the final visual rendering.

Jemma Wynne customers have the opportunity to build a customized stack of bangles and rings and the Jemma Wynne bot generates an image of how their selections would look on a real arm and hand. Headliner’s bots are completely customizable, so the Virtual Try-On experience is developed uniquely to meet the needs of each individual brand.