Health Benefits Of A Fitness Boot Camp

In recent years the fitness boot camp workout has rocketed in popularity and for very good reason too. It's highly likely you have been walking through a park on a weekend and seen a group of people of all ages and sizes exercising, usually attempting press ups, sprints, burpees and squats whilst attending an outdoor fitness boot camp.

Throughout the UK it's fair to say the fitness boot camp scene is really starting to blossom. Lets face it, getting fit outdoors is fun, sociable and a great way to meet like minded people looking to get in shape.

We recently spoke to The Fitness Link team about the benefits of the Fitness Boot camp workout to give us a better insight as to why it is so popular, so there is no one more qualified to give us the scoop of boot camps.

Increased Motivation

Lets face it, trying to keep to gym routines can usually end up with most people having commitment issues and quitting before they have even started. One of the reasons people feel more motivated at fitness boot camps is that they are surrounded by like minded individuals all with the same goal and all sharing the same experience that helps encourage and inspire the group to really help each other achieve there fitness goals.

Increased Strength

A fitness boot camp workout will strengthen your core, upper body and lower body muscle groups. It will also hit multiple muscles, tendons and joints with compound exercises and this is where the magic really starts to happen. You will start to notice small changes in your body. The kettlebell that was once to heavy on your first day, now seems to be a little too light and you find yourself now starting to move on up to the next heaviest. All that hard work is now really starting to pay off.

Toning Up

Whilst you may still have some work to do before you see a six pack, you will start to notice baby biceps and changes really starting to happen in your body. Each boot camp class consists off strength and cardio circuits, giving your body a full body work out, without you even noticing. Every class will mean your burning calories and strengthen your body and getting one step closer to achieving your fitness goals.

Weight Loss

Every fitness boot camp session will leave you dripping in sweat. However, another crucial part to weight loss is that you have discipline in the kitchen. We recommend eating a healthy, balanced diet when participating in a boot camp training program. If you’re looking to see results, try tracking your calories and we also have a fitness app that helps you monitor your progress. Eating well and exercising regularly will get you to your goal weight in no time.

Increased Confidence

When you exercise your body naturally releases endorphins that makes the body feel natural high giving you that feel good factor, along with a positive approach to everyday life. During a fitness boot camp members also achieve more than they thought possible breaking through mental and physical barriers. Increased confidence and self-esteem can transfer into all aspects of life. They feel more motivated than ever before, full of energy and reinvigorated.

So there you have it guys, some very valid reasons, why you should be getting of the couch and joining a boot camp near you. The Fitness Link also run weekly boot camp sessions in London.