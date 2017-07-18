Health care advocates: 1 GOP: 0

Here’s what I was going to post this morning:

GOP’s “Pro-Life” Hypocrisy on Full Display in Republican Health Care Bill

“As far as Senate Republicans are concerned, women’s health care does not exist. “Pro-life” hypocrisy is on full display when it comes to both the House and Senate versions of an attempt to overturn Obamacare and replace it with...something. As Michelle Goldberg wrote in the New York Times, “that plan, with its multifaceted attack on obstetric and gynecological care, is a particularly bald expression of contempt for women.”

This is what happens when 13 men write a bill. Women are invisible.

And then late last night, the bill collapsed. Interestingly enough, it was three Republican women - Senators Collins, Capito, and Murkowski - who initially announced they opposed the bill. The men who followed last night means the GOP assault on women’s health known as Trumpcare appears to over, at least temporarily. Enough Republicans have said they oppose the “Better Care Reconciliation Act” that the bill is now dead, and the GOP is scrambling to find any means they can to repeal Obamacare. Those efforts appear to be failing too.

They failed because Coloradans and citizens across the country #Resisted. People called and protested and emailed and in the case of the brave ADAPT protesters in Denver, sat in Senator Cory Gardner’s office for 57 hours until Gardner’s staff called the cops. Indivisible groups from Longmont to Grand Junction to Steamboat never let up the pressure.

This was an uprising driven by the grassroots. And the end result is that some powerful people heard and saw it. They changed their minds because of it.

NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado grew out of a grassroots movement 50 years ago - the effort to allow safe, legal abortion. We know that an engaged public is the strongest weapon we have.

And this bill was yet another attack in a long history of assaults on women’s health care . It would have banned any insurer on Colorado’s exchange from offering abortion care coverage, and it rolled back the no-copay rule on contraception. It would have undone every women’s health care protection under the Affordable Care Act.

Make no mistake - this latest assault on women’s rights was stopped because of YOU.

We are allies in this fight and we need you to sustain it. Do not let up now. Because we know anti-choices forces only view this a temporary setback - and NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado and our allies will be there to stop them. Again. #Resist.

In Solidarity,