Mission Impossible On Health Care

By Jerry Jasinowski

The Senate bogged down in a desperate effort to enact health care legislation that would repeal Obamacare without wresting health insurance away from more than 20 million Americans. The Republicans were trying to balance incompatible goals – reducing federal spending while cutting taxes and keeping health insurance affordable for everyone.

The Republican effort failed for the same reason that Obamacare is failing – lack of a coherent plan for reducing the cost of health care. We spend more on health care per person – a lot more –than other industrial nations that do a much better job of providing health care. To get at the root of that problem, Congress needs to take on the vested interests of health care – hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, lawyers, and doctors. It is a semi-monopoly that enables vendors to charge whatever they want.

To be fair, there was no willingness to take on this challenge when the Democrats were in control of Congress creating Obamacare, and there is no willingness among Republicans to take it on now. The Republicans are right that Obamacare is coming apart at the seams, but trapped in their rigid anti-government ideology they are unable to offer a viable solution.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to bring dissident Republican Senators in line, but some of them are balking because they do not want to cut off medical service to millions of people, and other because they don’t believe the draft bill cuts deeply enough. That gap grows larger by the day.

The legislation passed by the House and the bill now before the Senate are so bizarre that it is difficult for the Democrats to believe the Republicans are even serious about health care reform. Rather they see it as a naked attempt to roll back the $1 trillion in taxes that were enacted to support Obamacare. That is a tough accusation but it is true that cutting taxes is one of the few things the Republicans can agree on, and since rich people pay most of the taxes – such as Obamacare’s 0.9 percent income surtax on incomes over $200,000 – the proposed health care legislation is viewed in some quarters as nothing more than a tax cut for the wealthy.

The cold fact is that absent a concerted effort to rein in health care costs, there is no way for Congress to resolve these contradictions. Obamacare was built primarily on a huge increase in taxes and a runaway expansion of Medicaid, both of which the Republicans want to get rid of. But without those taxes and all that Medicaid spending, millions of people will end up without health insurance and by inference, without health care itself.

The time has come for Republicans and Democrats to bury the hatchet and sit down together to work out a sensible, bi-partisan health care reform plan that everyone can live with.—one based on containing health care costs. It’s the only way the Republicans can get rid of Obamacare without betraying their constituents.

Jerry Jasinowski, an economist and author, served as President of the National Association of Manufacturers for 14 years and later The Manufacturing Institute. Jerry is available for speaking engagements. June 2017