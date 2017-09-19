Health Care Repeal: DejaVu All Over Again?

With all the attention and hoopla given to the recent natural disasters in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean, North Korea’s missile tests, and the usual faire Trump gives us daily, sneaking up on all Americans is a last ditch effort by the United States Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a/k/a Obamacare (”The new GOP health-care measure goes further than the failed one"; "Obamacare Repeal, Thought Dead in July, May Be Revived in Senate"). This latest effort by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) has until September 30 for passage, or else it dies because thereafter the Senate’s parliamentarian has ruled any measure to repeal/repeal-replace the ACA will require 60 votes to pass, not 50. Republicans have only 52 votes, so any three of them are necessary to kill it. That means as of today, excluding two days this week for the Jewish new year, the Senate has nine days to do its dirty deed. There isn’t even time to have the latest incarnation to destroy health care for millions of Americans scored by the independent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) ("Obamacare repeal plan won't get full CBO analysis by key deadline"), so senators will be asked to approve a more disastrous bill than what was voted down this past July (”Better Care Reconciliation Act”) without knowing what it would cost and how many millions (more?) of Americans will lose their insurance coverage as a result. As we recall, Senator McCain, along with Senators Murkowski (R-Ak.) and Collins (R-Me.), were needed to defeat the BCRA, but this time around McCain’s Arizona governor, Doug Ducey, has signaled support for the Cassidy-Graham effort, and Senator McCain appears influenced by what his state’s governor thinks appropriate for Arizonans, though he still remains quite committed to the Senate’s “regular order”, i.e., with bills being provided scheduled hearings, vigorous and bipartisan debate, amendments being allowed by any senator on the floor, and the like. As of this writing, only Sen. Paul (R-Ky.) has publicly announced he will vote against it, and regular order can no where be accomplished in a mere nine days. Collins has major concerns, but Murkowski has yet to take a position.

In a nutshell, the current senate bill will cut federal spending even more than the BRCA, and target Medicaid even more so than before. In summary fashion, this proposed legislation will give states block grants, which means states will have more control over any federal dollars provided them but in lieu of ACA’s subsidies and the Medicaid expansion currently available to those (states) that have accepted the expansion through Obamacare. This means as well that states could eliminate or truncate benefits provided through the ACA, even coverage for pre-existing conditions; ACA’s present essential coverage benefits will be gone; and the ban on caps on annual coverages will be eliminated too, so that when an insured runs out of money, there will be no more health care coverage. Major health care organizations, like the American Heart Association, are against the bill. As with the BRCA, this legislation is a “train wreck” just waiting to happen within days, and we must ensure it is voted down .

And to add fuel to this fire is the Senate bipartisan committee led by Senators Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Murray (D-Wash.) that has been working on shoring up the ACA. One hand not knowing what the other hand is doing? It has been reported, however, that Senate leader McConnell has now suspended the work of this committee.

Americans, get on the phone to your senators, for, if not---and as written about in earlier posts ("Health Care Must Remain A Right"; " 'Skinny' Repeal Destroys Health Care As A Right")---the notion of health care being a right for all citizens will forever remain a pipe dream

You would be correct in thinking all this seems like deja vu all over again [quoting the famous line attributed to former NY Yankees catching great and hall-of-famer, Yogi Berra]. Because all senate Republicans want is a legislative achievement they can call their own after failing to do so for seven years. They want a “victory”, regardless if the health care of millions of Americans is sacrificed to achieve it. And if Americans lose their health care, they lose their health. Is this what Americans elected their senators to do and how they want them to go about doing it, again in nine days, as if in the dead of night? Hardly!