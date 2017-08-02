Health Care Sabotage – Trump Owns It, Regardless of His Rhetoric

As last week’s attempt by Senate leadership to repeal the landmark Affordable Care Act (ACA) failed, it should have provided a needed respite for those who rely on the law and its consumer protections.

But we are not out of the woods. As The New York Times recently reported, the Trump administration is advancing its own plan to weaken if not kill the ACA, one that is contrary to his promises as a candidate that no person would lose health care coverage. The president has boasted that he will sabotage the marketplaces so that the ACA will fail and that the Democrats will own that failure. Putting aside politics, we must counter the efforts of this administration to undermine a landmark health care reform law that brought care to more than 22 million individuals and families. We are a better nation because of the ACA.

The Trump administration’s plan to sabotage the ACA has several prongs:

1) Discourage people from signing up for health insurance by saying that the ACA is failing so often that people believe it;

2) Make it hard for people to sign up for insurance;

3) Refuse to enforce the individual mandate; and

4) Scare insurers by threatening not to pay cost sharing reductions.

The administration began to implement this strategy quickly after the election. It halted advertising in the last weeks of the 2017 open enrollment period, resuming it only after protracted public outcry. According to Politico HHS stopped sending reminder emails to people visiting HealthCare.gov, which in previous years “had proven highly successful in getting stragglers to complete enrollment before the deadline.” Then it shortened the open enrollment period starting this fall. More recently, HHS cancelled the contracts of two entities that supplemented on-the-ground enrollment assistance, reducing the help that will be available during this year’s open enrollment period.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein also reported that Democrats in Congress “have asked government agencies to investigate whether the administration has misused funds and engaged in covert propaganda in its efforts to damage and overturn the seven-year-old health care law.” The article notes that HHS has created anti-ACA propaganda in the form of videos and other material for the HHS website. These steps further confuse consumers and discourage enrollment.

The Trump administration has also announced that it will not enforce the ACA’s “individual mandate,” which requires individuals to purchase insurance. The result of this prong of the strategy is that healthy people forgo enrolling in the marketplace, leaving insurers with sicker and more expensive patients, driving up premiums and destabilizing the marketplace.

If that was not enough, the administration is also playing chicken with cost sharing reductions (CSRs) – key payments to ensure robust participation in the ACA insurance exchanges. CSRs provide a financial break to low-income consumers on their out of pocket costs. The ACA directed the federal government to reimburse insurers for the cost breaks they provide but the payments were challenged in federal court by House Republicans (one of the many ways congressional Republicans sabotaged the law over the last seven years, in addition to failing to fund reinsurance and risk corridor payments). The Trump administration keeps stalling its decision on whether to defend the lawsuit, but keeps threatening to stop paying the cost sharing reduction payments to insurers. In one Tweet, the president said such a move would cause Democrats to start negotiating with him, apparently on his efforts to undo the ACA. Trump’s Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said today that paying the CSRs is a matter that would continue to be considered on a “month by month basis.” The administration’s words and actions are spurring some ACA insurers, worried that CSR payments will end, to hedge their bets in part by raising premiums. And then the Trump administration points to rising premiums as a failure of the ACA, rather than as a direct result of its own sabotage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders recently said, “I think it’s really beyond belief that we have a president of the United States who is working overtime to sabotage the health care Americans receive.”

Senator Sanders is right.

As long as the ACA is the law of the land, the president has a constitutional duty to enforce that law, not sabotage it.