Health: Our Divine Sacred Journey

How we frame "health" can powerfully influence our spiritual path and how we experience our arising conditions. The following are insights pointing to living in creative relationship and growing intimacy with the unfolding story and messages that we glean from our body, mind, and spirit in relation to ourselves and the world around us.

This exploration mines the gifts from the conditions that come our way, no matter what state of health, as we unveil the perfectly functioning environments created within oneself, that dance us deeper into our journey of self in relationship with all.

I find that as I move through life, the keys to breaking through challenges, conflicts, or to the other side of suffering, have often been found in the perceived obstacles. Those things that I would be inclined to resist are those things that when I embraced them yielded great treasures. The knots that I would be inclined to turn away from, unravel when I turn toward them.

I find that the ecstasy is in the embrace, not so much in what we are embracing. When we can welcome what is here, we are more in alignment with that which witnesses or welcomes it rather than that which is in identification with it or at the effect of it. Loving all, there is no need to deny anything, not even judgment. If you welcome judgment, and know your self as that which welcomes rather than the judge, you can see the judgment for what it is and it loses its power. A heart full of welcoming acceptance has room in it for all - for it is only itself; love and what doesn't yet know itself as love. In the arms of your embrace, what does not yet know itself as love can come to know itself.

The embrace of whatever calls my attention, be it through challenge and the intensity of my wanting to turn away, or through attraction and resonance, is a kind of soul choreography that defines my path. I find that beneath the appearances of illness and anomalies, the body has its perfect integrity and is always speaking to us, giving hints as to deeper truths and reflecting our soul's maps that show us our birthright, and in our acceptance of where we are, the innate and never absent freedom from all that would appear to hold us back. In this light, I find that there is Grace behind all appearances, and that the conditions that come our way to be faced and embraced are our divine sacred journey. The state of one's health when most challenged can be an incredible vehicle through which to learn about oneself and become more intimate with self and all of life.

Behind the veneer of apparent pathologies, health and a sense of balance and well-being are the result of the dynamic relationship that one's integrity has with its environment. Any apparent state of health, "good" or "bad", is a result of the perfectly functioning environments created within oneself, in relation to their biosphere and their noosphere.

One's inner environments are created, through the integrity of their self, soul, spiritual heart and essence, in relationship, including the relationship of disconnection or of transcendent absence, with a totality of conditions, including:

Their thoughts, feelings/emotions, sense of being, sense of innocence,

Their relationship with fantasy, myth, and belief,

Their choices, alignments, priorities, commitments, world-views, and actions,

Their relationship with their own sense of self or identity,

Their relationship with others,

Their relationship with nature,

Their physical body and how closely they listen to it,

Their genetic and cultural inheritance and what they believe about them,

Their physical body and the balance of its various parts in relation to each other, such as the relationship between the brain and the gut, or the left and right brain, the muscles to each other, etc.,

Their energetic body and the part of that through which they are identified or centered,

Their food and what they put in and on their body and absorb.

The air they breathe and the chemicals and elements that they interact with in relation to everything else,

Their entertainment and what they absorb that is broadcasted within the culture and world,

The beauty and harmony, or chaos and dissonance that they perceive or ignore surrounding them,

The body of the earth and its elements and degrees to which they live in or out of harmony with them,

Their relationship with the sun, moon, stars and galaxies,

Their psychic environment,

Their family, tribe, culture, country, world,

Their relationship with their work,

Their relationship with their play,

Their relationship with their sexuality,

Their relationship with what they perceive or believe is or is not beyond their limited self,

Their relationship with the unknown,

Their relationship with their idea of death.

The state of our health is a result of the way all of these multifarious relationships are breathed. The environment of one's breath and how much one resists their conditions or fully sees them without tension of body and contraction of breath affects these relationships and our ability to interact with them fluidly. One's thoughts and how they perceive each aspect of their relationship with their environment can further affect this relationship, depending on the degree to which they examine their belief in those thoughts and where they come from.

Symptoms can be expressions, in metaphor, of what the body is pointing to in order to reveal to us the reality of this integrity and what our relationship is with it.

Health, or the degree to which we experience well being, aliveness, resilience, and a quality of life and awareness that is undivided, is a function of all of our abilities and relationships, and is affected by all of our abilities and relationships.

The quality of our relationships and health are all based on the quality and degrees with which we listen to that which is speaking to us.

Ellen Davis © 2017

The state of our health is affected by our relationship with our hearts, minds, and souls, and how closely we listen to, allow, and honor them. It is affected by our relationship with our body and how closely we listen to and honor it. It is affected by our relationship to thought, how much we hear of our own narrative and do or do not believe it as a sole reality. It is affected by the degree we do or do not want to know the truth, and our commitment or lack of it to find out and inquire into those things that seem to cause us dis-ease, pain, or unhappiness.

Yet, appearances of “good health” do not necessarily always follow our commitment to know truth and our living in harmony with all of the conditions mentioned in this article. Likewise, appearances of “bad health” do not necessarily follow denial of truth or ignorance of the conditions mentioned. Once we learn to listen and understand its language, we can see the body speaking to us through varied appearances. Although living in tune with the environment and ourselves will likely feel good in its process and have its positive results, sometimes life knocks on doors we did not know we had. Although when the body, mind, soul, and spirit are heard, they do not need to present or express in the same way, sometimes in ways unexpected, and that might be challenging, the body can be a teacher and vehicle that invites us to learn more about ourselves.

That which arises in the body is the outcome of a totality of the conditions mentioned, but it also has nothing to do with rewards and punishments. It may have to do with what our souls want to show us that we haven’t yet seen. It may have to do with something we are processing for our collective body or for those near and dear to us. It may have to do with what will result in our being quiet and still so that we may take a pause from our momentum of activities and experience rest and/or something unknown. It may be what will shake up the status quo so that we open to that which is beyond it. Illnesses or injuries may lead to meeting new people, seeing new places, learning new things, and becoming ever more intimate and compassionate with ourselves and those around us. When we can reframe what has been pathologized or identified through pain enough to hear its story, we open to a much more positively creative way of facing and dealing with what is before us. We open to a deepening intimacy with the mysteries of our own divine and sacred journey.

Illnesses, injuries and the appearances of misfortunes can also open us to an acceptance that sometimes things simply happen. The need to find reasons for how or why they happened can sometimes be ways we have of resisting our sense of insecurity with the unknown. Sometimes the reasons we find may be revealed to be unconsciously confabulated mind candy assuaging that insecurity. Sitting in the unknown is in itself a rich journey of self-discovery and transformation. Rather than asking how or why this dis ease might have happened, the question then becomes, “How are we going to face these conditions and move forward in the most positive and creative way?”

The unknown is actually a necessary ground from which to open to that which is beyond preconceptions and the limitations of habits and mind. The unknown is the birthplace of inspiration and creativity. It the culture that breathes nondual, undivided awareness that knows oneness and can act from a sincere and effortless compassion in service to self and world as one. The stillness, silence, emptiness, and suspension of belief that are elements of the unknown are where we can listen to ourselves, and where the energy for healing, the divine creative will and intelligence, is its most free and unobstructed.

Health is affected by the degree that we allow our innate curiosity, our curiosity to experience and to know. This is a curiosity that seeds our play and aliveness. It is related to our wanting to know truth, and is at its core, our divine essence or soul moving toward knowing itself in its infinite depths and diversity.

Our health is affected by our sense of responsibility, and the degree to which we do or do not recognize where our choices and actions can make a difference at individual, group, and environmental levels. This sense of responsibility is informed by our sense of oneness, interconnectedness and interdependence with the world around us. It is affected by the willingness to exercise our ability to respond and communicate.

Health is affected by the degree that we understand that our perception is a creative act, and that our feelings are informed by thoughts and beliefs, that are malleable.

The state of our health is affected by how fluid our relationship is with own thoughts and perceptions, and how creative we realize we can be informing their malleability.

Our health is affected by our sense of freedom to laugh, play, dream, imagine, and create.

It is affected by the degree that we can listen to the fire in our bellies that enkindle our passions and joys.

Health is affected by our sense of empowerment through our sense of connection to manifest, serve, lead, and achieve. It is affected by the degree that we allow ourselves, in mutuality, to serve or be served, follow or be followed, support or be supported, give or take, and teach or learn, depending on what is called for in the situation. It is affected by the choices that we make to align with and commit to our sense of integrity and deeper truths.

Our health is a function of flexibility, and how rigidly or openly, unconsciously or consciously, we hold to our beliefs about who we are, what we believe, and what we think we need or want.

Health is affected by the degrees of discernment, will, and discipline that we have to recognize and relax the tensions, and the rigid identities and their defenses that impede self-awareness, consciousness, our fullest and free functioning, and the divine will that breathes as and through us.

Health is affected by the degree of our attachments to our ideas of self, others, things, or outcomes, or our freedom from those attachments. It is affected by the quality of our self acceptance and acceptance of others.

Our health is affected by our presence with all of the conditions with which we are faced. It is affected by the degree that we meet those conditions, deny them, or get ahead of them with the projections of our own fears. We can manage "stress", not just by setting up conditions that do not pressure us beyond our means, but when we hear and therefore catch the thoughts resisting our conditions, before they catch us.

Health is affected by of our sense of self, and how much we believe that sense is who we are, or how much we know ourselves to be free and whole beyond and prior to that sense. It is affected by the degree to which we know our divine, essential, innate innocence, and how much we see that in others. It is affected by our sense of separation or sense of connection and oneness with all.

Health is affected by our self-allowness and allowness of others to be where we are. It is affected by the degree to which we can forgive ourselves and others. I find that how hard life is on people is often directly corollary to how hard they are on life. How they “treat life” is how life is treats them. The tenderness and heart that we bring to ourselves and the world around us is a self-perpetuating energetic that usually calls forth the same from the world around us. Likewise, when we treat ourselves and the world around us harshly, it is insulting to our world and self, and we react in kind. That which we speak to is that which answers.

Our health is affected by our sense of will and aspiration, and what informs and propels it. It is affected by the degree to which we trust our deep knowings, our intuitions, and the innate creative intelligence that breathes us and all. Balancing that with humility invites compassion for our humanness and openness to what is beyond it. It is an undivided dance of being and becoming; resting in what is always and already the case, [Being], and that which is constantly moving toward its deeper realization, [Becoming]. It is a balance of the trust of allowing not knowing, and of a deep trust in our Knowing voice.

Health is affected by our relationship with the unknown and how deeply we can breathe through and allow it. It is affected by our relationship with death and what we believe about it. It is affected by our ideas and beliefs about getting older. It is affected by our relationship with life and how we hold onto it or let it go; the fear or love that holds onto it, the fear or love that lets it go.

Health is affected by our relationship with faith and our ability to surrender our will, efforts, and limited sense of self to that which is beyond appearances.

Health is affected by our relationship with our Divine essence and the degree to which we see it reflected in life and allow it to shine.

Our health is affected by our relationship with Play and wonder, and how much we allow ourselves to sing, dance, and discover. It is affected by our relationship with inspiration and spontaneity, and the degree we allow ourselves to dream and fly. It is affected by our relationship with our humanity and the degree we allow ourselves to laugh, or to take life and ourselves oh so seriously.

Health is affected by our relationship with stillness and silence. The quality of our relationship and commitment to breathe through their purity will inform our perceptions of everything else and therefore our relationships with them. It is affected by our willingness to be here and now without unplayfully adding story to the conditions that surround us. It is affected by our relationships with the intuitive that expresses itself to us beyond the mind and what is provable.

Health is affected by the totality of these conditions in relationship with the earth and her relationship to and within the cosmos.

My dear beloved friends, to y/our divine, sacred journey!