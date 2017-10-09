My schedule has been cray cray lately. When the pace of life is super fast, it’s NOT the time to put taking care of yourself on hold.

It’s the time to give your body even more TLC so you have the stamina to show up w/ high energy. How can you prioritize health when your schedule is jammed? Meet health QUICKIES.

health QUICKIE:

a smart-fun-fast way to keep your mind + body healthy when time crunched.

Got 2 seconds…?

Apply grapefruit essential oil on your wrists for an energy burst

Got 5 seconds…?

Sprinkle cayenne pepper on a meal for a metabolism boost

Got 15 seconds…?

Add shot glass of sauerkraut to a meal for better mood & craving control

Got 16 seconds…?

Deep breathe for 16 seconds to change your brain to be happier, more present, less frazzled

Got 30 seconds…?

Cut a lemon into 4 wedges & drink a cup of HLW for vitamin-C rich hydration

Got 1 minute…?

Rinse/store canned beans in fridge for quick plant-protein

Got 3 minutes…?

Make air-popped popcorn for a whole grain snack

Got 5 minutes…?

Make this super fast green juice to have with a snack or meal

Got 7 minutes…?

Try this full body workout to improve strength & stamina

Got 10 minutes…?

Broil salmon to top salads or avocado toast and get a dose of healthy omega-3 fats

Don’t wait another second.

Start using health QUICKIES TODAY!

EB Better Egg FOOD TRUCK with DJB

I was just in NYC with the first ever Eggland’s Best Better Egg Food Truck! We passed out a variety of different EB breakfast meals to fans all over NYC.

Food Truck Recipes Include: Egg Nachos + Breakfast Sushi + Breakfast Sandwich + On-the-Go Egg Muffins + Breakfast Bowl. YUM! YUM! YUM! Get all of the food truck recipes > HERE <

I love working with EB because their eggs have better taste, nutrition, and freshness than ordinary eggs. They’re the only eggs I recommend to my family and clients since EB hens are fed such a healthy diet that results in their eggs having 10X more vitamin E, 6X more vitamin D, 2X more Omega-3, and 2X more B12 than ordinary eggs.

This post is sponsored by Eggland's Best, but the opinions are my own.