Healthcare In The Digital Age

Many people like to take pride in the fact that the United States has some of the world’s best doctors who are offering the most advanced treatment methods at the cutting edge of medical technology. However, while this is true, it’s no secret that we also have some pretty unimpressive statistics when it comes to healthcare.

We spend more than any other country in the world (per capita) on healthcare, its one of our nations biggest expenditures at around 17.8% of our GDP. With that huge amount of money being spent where do you think we should rate on the global healthcare index?

Number 1? (Not even close)

Top 3? (Nope)

Top 10!? (Still nope)

In fact, the world’s biggest economy spending 17.8% of its GDP on healthcare only ranks a paltry 11th in the world.

To put this abstract percentage into context, let’s look at it this way. In 2009, the amount the US spent on healthcare was more than the entire GDP of the United Kingdom (the worlds 5th largest economy by GDP).

I’m sure you’ll agree that this is a shocking statistic, to say the least.

Something is clearly wrong with the way we approach healthcare in the United States. We are spending a huge amount of money, but we’re not getting the results we should be getting. People are literally dying and suffering more than they need to because of this alarming disconnect between funding and quality of healthcare.

There are many debates and discussions within politics and the healthcare industry about why this is the case, everyone seems to have their own opinion on the matter.

But regardless of what you think the underlying causes of our healthcare system’s issues are, it’s interesting to think that perhaps technology and big data could be part of the solution.

