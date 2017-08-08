Have you eaten a cucumber today? If not, go do it, because they are freaking magical.

Since it’s cumber season and we are having some luck in our garden this year, we’re picking at least 3-5 per day – which is awesome! Outside of putting slices in our water, snacking on them constantly, and giving them away to neighbors, we thought we could make pickles. But then we came to our senses and realized we are too lazy to do that, and that this was way more fun:

And they are so good for you, these cucumbers, in all their crunchy, refreshing glory. So I have some easy healthy cucumber recipes to share!

First, here are some health benefits of cucumber:

Cucumbers have anti-inflammatory properties

They contain potassium

They have anti-wrinkle properties and protect your skin against aging

You don’t really need me to go on after the one I just listed, but I will

Good source of vitamin K for bone protection

Contain both fiber and water, and can help constipation

Naturally hydrating

Naturally detoxifying

You get the idea – cucumbers are super healthy for you. Whether you slice them, juice them, put them in your water or on your face, you are doing a solid for your body and overall health when you incorporate them into your diet.

So! Here are my favorite cucumber recipes.

HEALTHY CUCUMBER RECIPES

Cucumber Water. We always have a pitcher of cucumber water in our fridge. It is so refreshing and it makes me feel like I’m at the spa as I savor each cool sip, until my daydream is broken by someone needing their tushie wiped and I’m reminded of all the perfect imperfections of the day.

Directions: Slice cucumbers thin, place in pitcher, fill with water and refrigerate. Sip and enjoy.

Cucumber Feta Salad with Fresh Lemon Dressing

This is my absolute favorite fresh summer salad because it’s crunchy, creamy, and super easy to toss together.

You’ll need:

2 medium cucumbers, chopped

1 package of feta cheese, cubed

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

For the dressing:

1/4 cup juice from fresh squeezed lemons (about 2 lemons)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 shallot, chopped

1/4 tsp fresh cracked pepper

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Place all cucumbers and feta in a medium sized bowl, stir together.

Place all dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together. Drizzle the dressing on the salad and toss together. Top with fresh dill. Enjoy!

Cucumber Face Mask

This was my favorite part of the day. One of the best uses for cucumber is skincare, and if you read my bullet points up there, you know why: they are excellent for your skin. Here’s our face mask recipe:

One cucumber, loosely chopped

4 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

slices for your eyes

Place all ingredients in blender or food processor and blend until creamy. Apply to your face, put slices of cucumbers on your eyes, and let sit for 5 – 10 minutes. Rinse. Done!

This post first appeared on Alessandra’s blog, www.alessandramacaluso.com. Alessandra Macaluso is author of What a Good Eater! and The Real-Deal Bridal Bible, host of the Real-Deal Brides Podcast, and blogger at AlessandraMacaluso.com. Alessandra’s work is featured in several anthologies, and she has contributed to The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, and many other online publications. Her original screenplay “Polar Suburbia” placed as a semi-finalist in the Moondance Film Festival.