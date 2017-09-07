Healthy Products Should Not Be Just For The Wealthy Few

What do you get when you combine healthy, premium quality household products averaging 50% less than Walmart and a whopping 60% less the Amazon? You Get Public Goods .

Premium Products At Cost?

Wait a minute... “At cost”? Yes, at cost . You may be asking “What’s the catch?”... There is not really a catch, but Public Goods will challenge your belief in the way business traditionally needs to be done.

Public Goods make healthy, premium quality household products affordable to everyone. They achieve this in two ways. First, they have everything manufactured to their own specs - in other words - it's their own brand. Second they are the only brand in the world that doesn't make money on the products themselves but instead charges a small membership fee. The result is they can deliver quality goods at half the price of anyone else out there.

The Founder and CEO of Public Goods, Morgan Hirsh came up with this concept when he and his business partner realized that the majority of the cost of premium quality products on the market had to charge a premium becasue of their inefficient supply chain. Morgan commented on how in a traditional supply chain model it was not uncommon to see a product that literally takes only $10 to produce end up on the shelf costing $150 touted as a “premium quality product”. Morgan was commited to find a better way and wanted to helpo change the world by making high-quality products that people actually need, such as food and bathroom supplies, that is affordable for everyone. This is how Public Goods was born.

Zero Markup... Never Overpay For Premium Household Products Again

How Does Public Goods Supply Chain Work?

The vast majority of Public Good’s products are manufactured in the United States, such as soap, shampoo and conditioner, and toothpaste. A few exceptions to that rule such as their toothbrushes and toilet paper Since their toothbrushes and toilet paper are made from bamboo, they manufacture them where the bamboo grows—in China.

When working with one of their soap manufacturer in Memphis, the main criteria was to have the most natural, high-quality soap that actually worked. They asked the manufacturer how much that would cost, they said it would be much more expensive than normal soap. They were discouraged, but theywent on with the tour. Afterward they asked him how much more expensive it would be, and they said said about $0.12 a bar. Hahahahah LOL

At first they thought the had misspoke—$0.12 was nothing! They realized then how much the traditional distribution process inflates prices. For consumers, an increase of $0.12 in manufacturing cost can result in a $2-3 hike in the final price, if not more.

Morgan had a better idea than the “traditional distribution process”. With Public Good’s model, if they manufacture high quality, natural soap for $0.12 more, They only charge their customers $0.12 more.

By only selling their own brand and handling the entire manufacturing and fulfillment process, they eliminate any additional costs. They make their money solely off the membership. Moreover, when you’re on their membership, you can order any one of their products, and they’ll ship it to you the same day.

Sometimes The Most Revolutionary Ideas Are The Most Simple and Logical Ideas

