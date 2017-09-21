"Hearing His Voice": Book Review

Book Synopsis
Meredith wrote this book during recovery from an extremely challenging time in her life - having gone through a divorce, resignation from her long term teaching job and relocation to a different city to access better services for her autistic daughter. Her daughter was also very unwell at this time, becoming bedridden by a mystery illness. All of this had left Meredith feeling exhausted, fearful, alone and very isolated. Meredith knew she needed to strengthen her fragile spirit and overcome the fear of this time. She sought the guidance of Scripture and the assistance of the Lord Jesus Christ, knowing that only He could bring comfort and healing at the deep levels required. Meredith knew that her relationship with her Creator meant He was available 24/7 and so she started to schedule regular time where she communicated with Him. Covered with prayer and Scripture, Meredith visualized meeting Jesus in a beautiful garden that she came to know as the Garden of Promise - so named for the promises of goodness and grace found liberally throughout the Scriptures. This book is the result of these communications - an unforgettable and inspiring journey of encouragement and healing, where Jesus spoke new life into Meredith's being. Her feelings of isolation lifted and she felt herself soothed, replenished and deeply loved by spending this time with the Lord Jesus Christ. You, too, are invited to go on this journey through the pages of this book as you hear His voice and meet Jesus in the Garden of Promise. Curated from Amazon
My Opinion
This book is a great add for the devout Christian, eye opening, brilliantly illustrative. Must Read. 5 Stars.
Review from Amazon
This book is full of lovely morsels meant to be savored. The author shares her insights on how the Lord is speaking to her. I love the picture of peace she paints. I like the bite-sized portions that I can break off and enjoy little bits at a time. I find it moving when words are written as if Jesus is speaking directly to me. There are plenty of Scriptures to dive into with every page! This book does an excellent job capturing the intimacy that God desires with us. Her words are worship and they call you to worship with her. A perfect addition to my collection of devotionals! ~ Jodi Arndt
About the Author
Meredith Swift was born and raised in rural Victoria, Australia, the fourth of five children. She has traveled and lived in many different places and now resides in sunny Townsville, North Queensland, Australia.Meredith accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour in 2010 and began establishing a close personal relationship with Him. In 2016, she wrote "Hearing His Voice - Meeting Jesus in the Garden of Promise" during a difficult and challenging season of her life, which included a divorce, resignation from her teaching job, relocation to a larger city and the mystery illness of her daughter who was bedridden for three months. Meredith leaned in especially closely to Jesus and communicated regularly with Him during this time. This book is the result of these communications.Meredith has two daughters, three stepdaughters, a golden retriever and two cats. She enjoys participating in the life of her church, walking, travelling, reading and cooking. It is her deepest desire that all should come to know the transforming love of the Lord Jesus Christ and invites you to hear His voice in the Garden of Promise.
