Heart palpitations & fear monsters

What words pop up when you hear the name “Jennifer Lopez”? If you think of her the way I do, I bet it’s a chorus of:

Power! Femininity! Confidence!

Even that woman’s make-up is fierce. The cover of her new album is all glitzy gold jewelry, sultry looks and red strappy leather, for crying out loud! Most of all, she oozes glamour and success from every perfect pore.

That’s how it looks from the outside anyway. But inside, J.Lo is human too. And just as the rest of us humans do, she experiences fear, doubt, and insecurity.