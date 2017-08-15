Heather Heyer's Mom Has Powerful Message For Driver Who Killed Her Daughter

Susan Bro’s daughter Heather Heyer, 32, was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group gathered to protest a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. At least 19 others were injured in the attack.

Bro sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday night and shared a message with the driver who rammed the crowd.

“I believe that he thought hate was going to be the answer and that hate is going to fix things,” Bro said. “But he was wrong, and he will someday come to see that, I hope, and I’m sorry for the pain he will go through when he sees that. I’m sorry for the pain he’s putting his mother through right now.”

Bro added, “I’m also extremely sorry that he chose to kill my child and to injure a bunch of other people. He didn’t have the right to do that ... This wasn’t a video game, buddy. This was real people. There are real consequences to what you did, and I’m sorry you chose to do that. You have ruined your life. You’ve disturbed mine. You took my child from me, and I’m going to be the voice she can no longer be.”

Police charged 20-year-old white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio with second-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death. Fields had been previously accused of domestic violence.

Over the weekend, Bro told HuffPost that she did not want her daughter’s death to be a focus for more hatred. “I want her death to be a rallying cry for justice and equality and fairness and compassion,” she said.