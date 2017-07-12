Heavenly Haircuts Start with a Stylist

There are many components when it comes to having a great haircut. However, one thing you can’t down play is the importance of getting the right stylist. So, how do you know whose right for you?

I have a few suggestions. First, if you see someone with a great haircut, don’t be afraid to ask who their stylist is. But, what if you only like styles you’ve seen in magazines? There are still a lot of good resources. I recommend getting on Yelp to find solid references for hair salons and stylist. It’s a great platform for reviewing ratings from former and current clients.

Another great resource is social media. Unlike the past, most stylist utilize Facebook and Instagram to post their work and to generate a client base. This is a terrific way to determine if a specific stylist may be a good fit for you.

Don’t forget there is also a technical side of styling. There is nothing worse than a bad haircut. A bad haircut can make growing out feel like forever. Contrary, a great haircut can give that boost that a client may be needing. It can generate confidence and be exciting. I have seen it over and over again with clients that leave my chair with a new style. It can be a game changer because it has the ability to change a person’s state of mind.

Second, when you are contemplating a new style it can be scary so, I would recommend a consultation with your stylist. A consultation will allow you the opportunity to share pictures of styles that you may like. It will also allow the stylist a chance to look at your hair and inform you of the viability for a specific style that you may be interested in. Additionally, the stylist can let you know how much maintenance a style may require. The stylist can provide some additional alternatives that you may like.

If you are the stylist, remind yourself that you are used to seeing change but your client may not be. I know some clients that have worn the same hairstyle for years. So, be patient as change can be a scary thing for a client.

Finally, it’s important to find a stylist that you can trust. I can remember the day that I decided to cut all my hair off and change the color. I went back and forth on the decision. I was trembling, especially when the clippers touched my head. However, shaving my hair off ended up being very refreshing. The new style was liberating and it felt good. And importantly, the stylist that I selected helped me to feel comfortable enough to try the change.