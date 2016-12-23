Helen Mirren Reveals Exactly What She Thinks Of 2016

Dame Helen Mirren has dropped the mic on 2016.
Asked to deliver an “inspirational Christmas message” on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show,” the English actress didn’t hold back on summing up the last 12 months.
“At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by,” Mirren said. “And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of shit.”
Mirren then encouraged people to “drink responsibly and be merry” ― and, of course, to see her new movie, “Collateral Beauty.”
Mirren out.
