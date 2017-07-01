Hello My Dear Friend,

My eyes hurt.
I wasn’t expecting to never see you again.
I miss you.
There are moments of the day I see someone that looks like you and I think I can run to them and say hello. Alas, it’s not you.
I’m sorry.
I should have tried harder.
You were always the prettiest friend. The best mom. The house we always envied. Those magazines wished they had your style.
I hope you know how much we all cared.
You were worth so much. So smart, kind, loving.
You had a smile that could stop anyone in their tracks. You just didn’t realize it. Ever.
I’m not a kid person, but if I ever was, I would take a note from you.
Your kids were the ones you wanted to be around. You were the mom all the kids adored.
I hope you know we loved you. I hope you know I would have done anything. I hope you know we were serious when we said we could help.
That someone would understand your worth.
Thankfully, I have learned the importance of appreciating every person I meet.
You were a beautiful person and I can’t put into words the impact you made on me.
When I look at your kids, I see you.
I’ve been trying to understand losing you. I can’t. You’ll be in our minds. If there were any way we could get you back… Man, we would.
I love you. And miss you. And I hope you know that through this, you saved someone.
Love,
Chels
