Hello My Dear Friend,

My eyes hurt.

I wasn’t expecting to never see you again.

I miss you.

There are moments of the day I see someone that looks like you and I think I can run to them and say hello. Alas, it’s not you.

I’m sorry.

I should have tried harder.

You were always the prettiest friend. The best mom. The house we always envied. Those magazines wished they had your style.

I hope you know how much we all cared.

You were worth so much. So smart, kind, loving.

You had a smile that could stop anyone in their tracks. You just didn’t realize it. Ever.

I’m not a kid person, but if I ever was, I would take a note from you.

Your kids were the ones you wanted to be around. You were the mom all the kids adored.

I hope you know we loved you. I hope you know I would have done anything. I hope you know we were serious when we said we could help.

That someone would understand your worth.

Thankfully, I have learned the importance of appreciating every person I meet.

You were a beautiful person and I can’t put into words the impact you made on me.

When I look at your kids, I see you.

I’ve been trying to understand losing you. I can’t. You’ll be in our minds. If there were any way we could get you back… Man, we would.

I love you. And miss you. And I hope you know that through this, you saved someone.

Love,