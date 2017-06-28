Help is on the Way!

Peg and Barb

Barbara Richmond was devastated when she lost her only son John to AIDS. When her life-long friend Peggy Ermet lost her only son, Doug, to the same nasty battle, the two women decided to turn their grief into action by establishing the Richmond/Ermet AIDS Foundation (REAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which raises money for local AIDS and community organizations through annual entertainment events.

Joe Seiler and Ken Henderson, lifelong partners as well as the driving force behind REAF have transformed this two-mother grassroots organization until a multi-million dollar foundation that is giving back to the community in numerous ways. Along with supporting those living with HIV and AIDS, they are now feeding the hungry, and helping underserved youth.

The epic extravaganza will be help on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco and includes a Live and Silent Auctions, Pre-Show Receptions, and an After-Party with the cast, in addition to the performance.

The performance features entertainers—who all donate their time and talents—including stars from Broadway, TV, film, dance, and recording industries, as well as Academy Award-winning singers and actors:

Maureen Mcgovern: Grammy Award-winning Broadway star Trent Harmon:American Idol 2016 winner Jessica Sanchez: American Idol 2012 1st runner up Levi Kreis: Tony Award-winner (Million Dollar Quartet)

Alexandra Billings: TV/film star (Transparent, Gray's Anatomy) David Burnham: Broadway (Wicked, Light in the Piazza) star Lisa Vroman: Broadway (Phantom of the Opera/Le Miz) star Garrett Clayton: TV (Hairspray Live), Film (Corbra) star. Maddie Baillio: TV Star (Hairspray Live)

Carole Cook: Broadway (42nd Street)/TV star Paula West: Jazz/Cabaret star Jason Brock: X-Factor semi-finalist/Cabaret star Lisa Viggiano: Broadway World Cabaret Vocalist Award winner Eileen & Leah Bourgade: Virtuoso Violinists

Cast members from the touring cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN and JON MAHER: Sign language interpreter.

“The purpose of the event goes beyond raising money,” said REAF Executive Director Ken Henderson. REAF hopes that through these events they will be able to convey the message that the fight against AIDS is an ongoing battle. Agencies are still struggling to provide services to the thousands of people depending on them.

Each year, REAF honors a member of the community whose support and generosity has been critical to REAF’s success. This year’s awardee is Sophie Azouaou.

We are thrilled to honor Sophie with this year's "Help is on the Way" award for outstanding community service. Sophie has served on the REAF Board of Directors for 4 years and has worked tirelessly to help advance our cause serving on our Development Committee as well as a gala co-chair for the past three years. She continues to introduce new donors to our agency and also supports various other causes in the Bay Area that she feels passionate about. We are proud to honor Sophie for her caring heart, her dedication to our mission and ongoing generous spirit.

This event is open to the public and every year it sells out.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20, 2017

Herbst Theater

Van Ness Ave