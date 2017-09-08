Help, my child has nightmares every night! 6 holistic tools for healthy childhood sleep patterns.

Most parents that have survived the tempest of the toddler years with their children will tell you that there was a phase when their child woke up with nightmares and/or night terrors on a consistent basis. Experts don’t know what causes this period of unpleasant sleep disturbances, but it seems to be more frequent during the head-spinningly fast developmental stages of toddler-hood between the ages of 18 months and 4 years old. The high rate of growth at this age lends itself to theories that speculate on identity and attachment issues as children are embarking on the voyage of change and progress in this big new world.

The toddler years are also an age when children may be struggling with their extra sensory perceptions. Babies and young children are naturally open and able to sense spirits, energies, and divine beings often leaving them feeling confused or even scared. It is important not to tell children that “It was only a dream” or “You are only imaging it” as this is rarely helpful and can cause the child to disengage with their intuition. Their intuition may be of great use and importance throughout their adult lives. A large part of my practice is helping adult clients get back in touch with their intuition as it is an invaluable vehicle for navigating life’s treacherous waters.

Some children sail through these stages with no more than 1 or 2 random nightmares while others suffer night after night of the more severe night terrors. A nightmare is when the child dreams of something that upsets them and then wakes up scared. A night terror is when the child is upset and inconsolable while still in a dream like state even though they may have their eyes open and be able to walk and talk. Children often remember nightmares and can talk about them the next day whereas a night terror is rarely remembered at all.

If the child is not yet talking well it can be challenging to understand what is going on in their minds and bodies. As parents, we all want to comfort our children and encourage everyone in the household to obtain the often elusive, calm waters of a full night of uninterrupted sleep. The following 6 tools will help people of any age get a better night’s sleep, but are particularly useful for parents trying to calm young children.

1. Prayer

An energetic space clearing/blessing is a great tool that can be used by anyone on a regular basis. This powerful tool is significant if you have been encountering any strife in your home such as disagreements, fighting, poor sleep patterns, illness, depression, or lethargy. Just as cleaning your home removes dirt and grime, an energetic house cleansing removes stagnant and unbeneficial energy that is polluting your living space.

Performing a house blessing can be as simple or complex as you would like it to be. You can hire a professional space clearer to come in and cleanse the energy, invite a priest or rabbi to bless the space or you can simply do it yourself. I would recommend having a professional come in and clear your house at least once. You can ask to be part of the procedure so that you can then perform regular cleansings yourself. After the whole house is cleansed I would then create a regular clearing habit for the child’s room.

You can burn sage, ring bells, and sprinkle holy water all you want but the most important part is the intention behind your actions and the words that you use. Phrases which clearly set your intention such as, “May only love and light abide here, all unbeneficial energies are removed!” are the most useful and powerful. Combine those intentions in a prayer to the angelic realm for extraordinary results.

2. Angels

The Angels are waiting patiently for us to request their help. We have free will in which, the angels are mostly not allowed to interfere. Because of this, we are required to ask for their assistance, guidance, and protection when we want it.

Archangel Michael is the warrior and protector angel. If there is a negative energy in your home, he is the one to call on. Use this old school prayer to use when you feel you need serious help.

Archangel Michael, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the malic and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray. And do you, O’ prince of the heavenly host, by the divine power, thrust into hell Satan and all evil spirits who prowl about the world, seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Your personal guardian angels are always with you and appreciate the invite to help you in any way they can. Call on them as well as the guardian angels of your child to cleanse, protect, and infuse your child’s room with their divine love energy.

Guardian angels, I call on you. Please, bless this space. Please, remove all unbeneficial energies that are residing here. Take them into the light where they may be transmuted back to love. May all who enter here feel the presence of your divine love, compassion, and peace. Please protect, guide, and sooth (child’s name). Thank you. Amen.

3. Visualization

Visualize you home, individual rooms, and people surrounded in white, protective light. Close your eyes and take slow deep breaths while saying and visualizing this prayer.

Divine Creator, surround this home in your protective, white light. May only beneficial energies penetrate this light. Angels, please surround (child’s name) with your protective white light. May only energy for (child’s name) highest good be allowed through. Thank you. Amen.

4. Essential Oils

Essential oils are the concentrated life force of the plants. They are incredibly therapeutic for our physical cells, as well as our mental, emotional, and energetic bodies. When inhaled they travel straight to our limbic system which affects our emotions, behaviors, motivations, and facilitates new memories about past experiences.

Apply the blends Valor or Peace and Calming, or the single oil lavender to the wrists, neck, or bottoms of feet at bedtime. These oils will help your child relax and settle into a calm state.

5. Herbs/supplements

Chamomile tea or tincture can be administered to your child in the hours before bedtime to help calm and soothe. Calms Forte is also a safe, popular, and effective homeopathic treatment that facilitates relaxation and the transition to sound sleep.

6. Reiki/Human touch

Reiki and other energy healing modalities are extremely effective in calming, relaxing, and inducing sleep. As a Reiki practitioner, my clients almost always fall asleep on the table during their sessions. If you are not fluent in energy work, don’t fret. Most all children, love the simplest of one on one interactions such as rubbing or tickling the back and arms, singing a song, reading books, or just snuggling. By paying undivided attention to them, you are sending your energy to the child, so it is important to make sure that you are in a relaxed and loving state during these evening routines.

These tools are also a gift you give to your kids which they can use throughout their lives and maybe eventually with their children. These aids are simply incorporated into the quintessential bedtime routine which is the cornerstone of successful sleep patterns for children the world over.

Here is to smooth sailing tonight, as tomorrow is another busy day with a toddler!