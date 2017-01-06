WOMEN

A Guide To Feminist Swag That Gives Back To Planned Parenthood

GOP, you leave our beloved PP alone.

01/06/2017 05:13 pm ET
Catherine Pearson Women & Parents Senior Reporter, The Huffington Post

Republicans have confirmed that they are once again coming after Planned Parenthood, pledging to strip federal funding for the health care institution as part of their effort to repeal Obamacare. It’s a move that would disproportionately affect low-income women, as the organization receives most of its federal funding through Medicaid ― and it could go into effect as early as next month

There are a lot of ways to push back, like donating, calling your elected officials or volunteering. There’s also the option of buying swag that gives back.

Will it end the crusade against Planned Parenthood and ensure more than 2 million people a year don’t lose access to essential services? Nope. Is it just one more small way to push back against a GOP that is hellbent on stripping away women’s access to affordable healthcare? Why, yes it is! So get shopping.

  • This Reminder Of Everything Planned Parenthood Does.
    Power Light Press
    $15, Power and Light Press. All proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here.
  • This "Ovaries Before Brovaries" Mug
    Etsy/Cricket Lane Studio
    $15, Cricket Lane Studio. All proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • These "Feminist As F*ck" Earrings
    The Outrage
    $205, The Outrage. 15 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • These Hand-Drawn Pins
    Etsy/Ellie Deneroff Designs
    $8, Ellie Deneroff Designs. 50 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • This Roe v. Wade Anniversary T-Shirt.
    Etsy/Forerrunner LA
    $30, Forerunner LA. 20 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here.
  • This "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun-Ding" T-Shirt
    Female Collective
    $26, Female Collective. A portion of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • This Uterus Pin
    Etsy/Born Fabulous
    $8, Born Fabulous. 40% of the cost of each pin donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • The Now Classic "Nasty Woman" T-Shirt
    Google Ghost
    $25, Google Ghost. 50 percent of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood (Google Ghost reports more than $100,000 have been donated so far.) Buy here
  • This Nasty Necklace
    Etsy/Bunnies In LA
    $44, Bunnies in LA. 25 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • This "I Stand With Planned Parenthood" T-Shirt
    Etsy/Body And English
    $25, Body And English. $2 of every sale donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here.
  • The Future Is Female T-Shirt
    Otherwild
    $30, Otherwild. 25 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • This Nasty Woman Vinyl Bumper Sticker
    Krystan Saint Cat
    $2, Krystan Saint Cat. $1 of every sale added to the shop owner's monthly Planned Parenthood donation. Buy here
  • This "Yas Kween" Cross Stitch
    Broad City
    $18, Broad City. For every item purchased, seller donates $5 to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • These Female Symbol Brass Pins
    Etsy/Knuckle Kiss
    $36 and up, Knuckle Kiss. 20 percent donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • This "Year Of The Nasty Woman" Planner
    Google Ghost
    $28, Google Ghost. 50 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here
  • This Feminist Banner
    The Outrage
    $38, The Outrage. 15 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here

Also on HuffPost

23 Empowering Images From Poland's Huge Abortion Rights Protest

More:

Planned Parenthood
Suggest a correction
Comments
A Guide To Feminist Swag That Gives Back To Planned Parenthood

CONVERSATIONS