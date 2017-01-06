A Guide To Feminist Swag That Gives Back To Planned Parenthood

Republicans have confirmed that they are once again coming after Planned Parenthood, pledging to strip federal funding for the health care institution as part of their effort to repeal Obamacare. It’s a move that would disproportionately affect low-income women, as the organization receives most of its federal funding through Medicaid ― and it could go into effect as early as next month.

There are a lot of ways to push back, like donating, calling your elected officials or volunteering. There’s also the option of buying swag that gives back.

Will it end the crusade against Planned Parenthood and ensure more than 2 million people a year don’t lose access to essential services? Nope. Is it just one more small way to push back against a GOP that is hellbent on stripping away women’s access to affordable healthcare? Why, yes it is! So get shopping.