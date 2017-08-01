Helpful Tips to Choosing the Right Crochet Hair Type

therighthairstyles.com

Crotchet braids are absolutely gorgeous. The best part about this trend is its versatility as its various crochet braid hair styles has taken crocheting to a whole new level. As amazing as crochet hairstyles might be, using the right type of hair to craft out your choice style is essential and somewhat crucial.

Crochet braids come in various textures and styles and using the right hair type can help your braid style last for more than a month, and might leave people thinking you aren’t wearing extensions at all. For women who are new to the style, choosing the best crochet hair type can be overwhelming as extensions come in so many different lengths, textures, and materials. Listed here therefore are tips to consider when picking crochet braid extensions.

The 4 Tips to Consider

1. Quality is Everything

One great benefit of crochet braid extension is that the high-quality ones are really affordable. It will be wise to get quality hair types for crochet braids to ensure the quality of the locks you are styling. They detangle easier too.

2. Natural Looking Hair Types are Best

The Hair Type chosen should be easy to use and natural looking as synthetic looks come off as cheap and low quality.

3. Choose Hair Types that will support crochet hair styles that fit your features and personality

Since crochet braids are a long term protective style, you will want to be mindful that your crochet hair type can translate into a crochet braid hairstyle that best fits your features and personality.

4. Conclude On Crochet Braid Hairstyle First In Order to Choose The Right Hair Type

There are already twisted crochet hair, curly hair and afro types.

i. The Twisted Hair Types

Some easily-found twisted hair types that make gorgeous hair styles are:

Afri Naptural Bantu Twist Used For Havana Twist Crochet Braids

Using the Afri Naptural Bantu Twist crochet hair can be amazing as your hairline and part can still remain natural-looking. With as easy as Argan oil for maintenance, the styling possibility of this long crochet braid is endless.

Havana Mambo Twists used for Twist out Crochet Braids

For women who desire to create a thicker, fuller hairstyle, the twist out crochet braids crafted with Havana Mambo Twists are perfect for a gorgeous head of locks. It gives natural looking tresses and adds more volume to your style if you choose to have them loose. Twisted tresses allow the hair stay good for longer.

ii. The Curly Hair Types

Some of them are:

Outre X-Pression with kinky curl textured tresses that are perfect for crochet braids.

This locks blend well with your natural hair and look like an actual twist style. The kinky texture is bouncy, soft, and flows freely. The length of the hair is long, and the tresses are super manageable as you are able to cut them into your desired style. You can add layers to your curls for volume and increased texture.

Marley Hair for Versatile Crochet Braid Hairstyles

Marley hair is an excellent choice for crochet braids due to the versatility it offers. Long, fluffy tresses can be styled in various ways. You can choose to part your hair down the middle for a voluminous look or add a side braid to create an asymmetrical look. However you choose to style the marley braids hair, texture and volume will be emphasized.

Freetress Crochet Hair Deep Twist for Shiny Small Curls

Luscious curls can be gotten when the Freetress Deep Twist hair is installed. Shiny, small curls are created from the silky texture. Extra height and texture can be created by this crochet hair as you don small curls that can be cut in various lengths. Curls are a great way to increase style variety and set new looks.

iii. The Afro Hair Types

Kinky Braiding Hair for Afro Crochet Braids