Helping Aaron Carter

If you think the life of a pop star is one uninterrupted party of fame and fortune, of private jets and stretch limousines, of roadies and groupies, of bodyguards and virginal bodies – of fair maidens who surrender themselves to this messiah of music – of 50,000 fans who twist and shout, whose knees weaken as their sexual needs awaken –– if you think this performer has almost no reason for worry, which means he need only worry about the size of his audience and the quality of his performance, think again.

I think about Aaron Carter, a man of great range and talent, whose humor and kindness I remember from my brief – too brief – appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

To see him suffer from physical pain and psychological exhaustion, to see him in an emergency room – and to read of his troubles, including threats to his life and livelihood – to witness these things, even from the safety of a screen, is to nonetheless absorb the severity of his condition.

To the people who rejoice at this sight, who enjoy the thrill of hurling insults and death threats into the void, as if their comments about Carter’s height and weight just dissolve into nothingness – as if their depravities cannot darken the soul of a sole individual – I say: Have you no sense of decency?

Let us not remain silent while others try to assassinate the character of Aaron Carter further.

Let us not be passive when we can gauge the depth of their cruelty and the degree of their recklessness.

Let us not dismiss the acts of this rotten crowd, because Aaron Carter is worth the whole damn bunch put together.

He is worth more than most will offer and fewer will ever do.

His words of love on behalf of a little girl, a child whose spirit shines amidst the heavens while she is at peace in Heaven, his benefit concert for a three-year-old with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer –– this is the ultimate example of star power.

A starlight glows with warmth and beauty.

May it bless Aaron Carter with a quick and full recovery.