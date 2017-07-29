Helping Children Cope With a Parent Who Has Narcissistic Tendencies

A child’s heart and mind can struggle when faced with the confusing behaviors of a narcissistic parent. Kids naturally want to trust and feel safe with their parents, but this can become tough when they begin to realize that a parent may be chronically dishonest or self-centered, or when the parent displays other narcissistic behaviors such as gaslighting, projection or creating alternate versions of reality.

People who display narcissistic traits aren’t often capable of the kind of selfless love that parenting requires. They may truly feel that they love their children tremendously, but egoless, unconditional love is not something they know how to consistently provide. To them, a child is a mirror; a validation of the good in them. They can’t necessarily see their child as a separate being, worthy of love and acceptance just for existing.

Children of these kinds of parents learn to feel that their parent’s love has to be earned. If they do or say anything in opposition to their parent, they may be silenced, rejected, or made to feel unacceptable. They learn to walk on eggshells.

If not taught the importance of trusting themselves and valuing their own feelings and opinions, these children can become anxious and afraid; molding into what they feel the parent wants them to be in order to receive love and acceptance, or to avoid anger. They may eventually struggle to establish boundaries in their adult lives.

Here are a few things children of parents with narcissistic tendencies can benefit from learning early on:

1. You are your own person. You do not have to think, look, feel, behave, speak or believe the same as anyone else. You are entitled to be a separate and valued entity.

2. You are allowed to speak your mind. You must not be afraid of angering someone if you disagree with them. Their anger is not your responsibility.

3. You are accepted and loved exactly as you are. You do not have to earn love by being what anyone else wants you to be. You do not need to put on a show to receive love.

4. Everyone loves differently. Some people love unconditionally and some people don’t. You can’t make someone love in a way that they don’t know, and this is never a reflection on you.

5. Your words matter. Your thoughts matter. You have just as much right to be here and be heard as others do.

6. You are trusted. You will always be heard and believed.

7. You will always know in your heart what is true. Trust your sense of right and wrong. If you get confused, talk it out.

8. Love is what people do, not just what they say.

9. People demonstrate that they care about you in their own way. It may sometimes feel different from what you have learned to perceive as love. That’s OK.

10. You are always good enough. You are always wanted. You are always accepted.

These points can be broken down and taught in various age-appropriate ways. If a child has a sense that something is off with a parent, they can simply be taught basic principles about love, respect and boundaries. They don’t need to learn what narcissistic behavior is or that their parent may be demonstrating this. Their parent need not be brought into the lesson at all. The child needs only to learn to value their independence, their separateness, their right to be and speak and think. They need to learn the value of honesty and the importance of not allowing anyone to twist their reality. They can be taught to check with trusted adults when they feel confused about their world.

When you know a child is going to have to co-exist with a narcissistic parent long-term, it’s important to help them develop a strong sense of self so that they can stand up for themselves when needed and not allow their parent to make them feel that they are simply an extension or a showpiece.