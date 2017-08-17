Helping Others Fight Depression Through Increased Treatment Opportunities

Andrei Isac is a Computer Science Student from Romania. He and his partners recently competed in the 2017 finals of the Imagine Cup, an innovation and technology competition hosted by Microsoft. His project, deTpression, is a tool that aids doctors in the treatment of depression by capturing remote observations.

Andrei believes that students in the field of technology have both an increased opportunity and a responsibility to do something to help others. According to Andrei, eighty percent of people that suffer from depression cannot afford treatment. DeTpression makes treatment more affordable by allowing doctors to observe and remotely recommend treatment.

About Andrei Isac:

Andrei Isac is studying computer science at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is passionate about machine learning, cloud computing and web applications. He previously developed a distributed image aggregator like Pinterest hosted in the cloud, a GitHub project analysis platform for assisting professors in grading students’ homework and a smart robotic arm. All available at GitHub. Andrei’s future plans include continuing his education by obtaining a Master’s Degree in computer science at ETH Zurich.

Further Reading:

Science Daily - Will ketamine treat your depression? Check your activity monitor

Additional Reading:

Project based learning improving kindergarten learning

Improving communication and integrating global education

A passion for collaborative learning and student growth

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.