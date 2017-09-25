"Helping The Healing After Harvey" By Rev.Peter E. Bauer

The recent tragedy of Hurricane Harvey has left a lot of destruction in its wake. Cities like Corpus Christi, Rockport-Fulton, Port Lavaca, Port Aransas, Victoria all sustained major wind and water damage. Then, of course, the flooding in Houston was monumental leaving at least more than 134,500 residences in the 10-county Houston area damaged or destroyed by Tropical Storm Harvey, according to the latest report from the Texas Division of Emergency ManagementHow many homes were damaged by Harvey in the 10-county Houston ...https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/.../this-is-how-many-homes-were-damaged-by-.1. Cached

The “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” benefit concert was held September 22 2017 at the Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX. This musical event was organized by Willie Nelson, C3 presents and Charlie Sexton (Austin musician, and session player for Bob Dylan). Among the other artists featured were Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, James Bridges, Edie Brickell And the New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham, Ha’Ash, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, along Asleep At The Wheel which served as the house band.

Over 17,000 people attended this event which included a one-hour taping for a television telethon show for Harvey Relief, followed by another three hours of performances by the artists that included some memorable duets and ensembles.

Throughout the thirty-three song play list, there were gems like Willie Nelson singing “Whiskey River “, “Texas Flood “featuring Jimmie Vaughn and Bonnie Raitt trading electrifying guitar work. Other highlights included several moving duets: “You Can Close Your Eyes “with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt and “Waltz Across Texas “with Paul Simon and Edie Brickell.

Interspersed between musical performances were projected films, news footage from the storm. Audience attendees were encouraged to donate to www.REBUILDTX.ORG or call 1.833.2HELPTX or Text 91999.

Paul Simon performed a haunting “America “which featured an equally moving clarinet solo. Later he performed “Me and Julio Down in The School Yard” with Edie Brickell doing the whistling excerpt.

In introducing “The Boxer “Simon reminded the audience:

“In the aftermath of a catastrophe, we all act in empathy as a community. We’re at our best when we are a community. “

Several speakers were featured including Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo who described how 500 of his officers lost their homes while they were helping citizens escape from the high water.

Among relief organizations highlighted were Emancipet which provides low cost veterinarian care, for a period of three months, to displaced animals of families affected by the storm www.Petharbor.com

Bonnie Raitt, Ruthie Foster and Martie Maguire ( from The Dixie Chicks ) performed a stunning version of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor followed by turning in a rollicking “A Thing Called Love.” James also sat in with Asleep At The Wheel for “Sweet Baby James “and “Up On The Roof. “

Willie Nelson capped off the evening with his set that included “Still Not Dead”, “Still Is Still Moving to Me”,” Mama, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” and “Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die.”

“I’ll Fly Away “featured an all-star finale of the performers.

Willie was described by Charlie Sexton, musical director of the event, with:

“Tragedy after tragedy,

Willie has given “

The giving was very impressive as this benefit concert raised over 1.6 million to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

This collaborative endeavor by this sterling group of musicians and activists speaks to the power of music and its ability to convey hope and promise.

This event delivered on both and will provide help in the healing after Harvey for all of us.