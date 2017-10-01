Hemp-Based Pet Supplements: Friend or Foe?

You’ll dig through their poop, pick up their puke, and feed them from your fork - your pet that is. Pet parents will do just about anything for their fur babies.

A lot of people - myself included - go to great lengths for their pet’s happiness and health. Some even put their pets before people and most see them as a true member of the family. There’s really nothing worse than seeing your pet in pain. Pets suffering from anxiety, arthritis, old age, and even cancer is like watching your family member go through the same thing.

That said, what would you say if I told you that there is an organic, non-gmo supplement for your pet that can help with virtually any ailment? Seems too good to be true, right?

Wrong! It’s called cannabidiol or CBD, which is derived from cannabis. Before you think no way am I giving that to my pet, let’s dig a little deeper into the benefits of CBD supplements and debunk the common misconceptions.

Benefits of CBD Pet Supplements

The benefits of hemp-based CBD pet supplements are countless. Dr. Michel Selmer, a licensed veterinarian in New York, is an advocate for the supplements. According to Selmer, this natural therapeutic treatment, derived from hemp, can:

Support your pet’s immune system Relieve joint discomfort and support general joint health Help maintain a healthy GI tract Maintain healthy neurological function Assist in “end of life” comfort Encourages a calm demeanor, particularly during situational periods of stress or anxiety

Samantha Wormser on behalf of Canna-Pet, a leading producer of CBD supplements for animals, says that through the company’s work with its non-profit, Pet Conscious, they have seen first-hand the success of its hemp-based supplement with rescue animals. “Pet Conscious donates Canna-Pet products to rescues across the country helping animals who were neglected and abandoned as they adjust and are adopted into their forever homes,” says Wormser.

Are All CBD Products Created Equal?

When looking for a CBD product to give to your pet, it’s crucial to keep in mind that not all products are created equal. According to California-based veterinarian and author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide, Dr. Gary Richter, “Just like any other product you’d put into your or your animal's body, you want to look for the one with highest quality ingredients.”

For example, Dr, Jyl Rubin, DVM developed products that can be used by both pets, including horses and their guardians. So, whether it’s Canna-Pet’s Canna-Biscuits, capsules and liquids or PetnPeopl’s topical sprays and shampoos, you must look at the ingredient quality used in the product formulation.

Wormser says, “The efficacy of cannabinoid products is a function of several factors including the quality of the extractions used, the specific diversity of cannabinoids and terpenes in formulation and the bioavailability of the end product.”

Isn’t CBD Pot for Pets?

Often times when we hear the word cannabis or hemp we automatically think of marijuana, THC and “getting high”. However, fear not, according to Richter, “CBD pet supplements are highly effective medical compounds that do not get your pet high.”

The confusion stems from the difference between hemp and marijuana. Richter continues, “Scientifically speaking, marijuana and hemp are both derived from the same plant called Cannabis Sativa, however years of manipulation has resulted in the two varieties.”

So while you might notice the reemergence of your pet’s zest for life following regular usage, CBD products sourced from industrial hemp will not get your animal high.

Try It For Yourself!

Just like humans, there’s not a “one size fits all” approach that can be taken with our health. What works for one person, might not work for another. The same can be said for our pets.