Herbal Healing in Today's Toxic World

Baratunde and Kayah Ma’at

At a very young age, Baratunde discovered his gift of knowing the divine nature of plants. An added intrigue for the Oriental Healing Arts lead him to study Martial arts and Herbal medicine. The early death of his mother, after a lengthy battle with deep mutagenic issues, sparked interest in Baratunde to do something different; something that would keep others from suffering through the disease, and the treatment that seemed to cause additional suffering. Today he is a master herbalist, certified Qigong practitioner, professional guitarist and song writer.

Kayah is committed to a natural health and transitional diet activism, and has conducted numerous workshops to educate the public on health and nutrition. She even raised her daughters as vegan and they have never had to see a doctor for illness. A certified raw food chef and culinary artist who has previously owned and operated two vegan restaurants, Kayah blends her food artistry skills with The Forgotten Foods herbal science creating delicious, high-frequency superior foods.

Kayah describes her meeting Baratunde at a Kwanza event as the “intersection of purpose and creativity.” From the day they met, they have indeed been filled with purpose and creativity. Both are evident in their work and their products, which are being used around the world by people seeking natural, trusted methods for addressing health issues. Their clients are “people who are sick and tired of being sick and tired.” This incredible couple is surprised at how loved and appreciated, globally, they are for their unique work and as an empowered indigenous couple.

When asked about their view on how people can get healthy today, the first thing suggested is finding a food supply we can trust and lean to the foods to regenerate the cells, rather than just fill the stomach. Most of the ordinary plant foods on the planet today, because the soil is deficient, are deficient in minerals and nutrients, causing dis-ease and lack the elements necessary to detoxify the body.

Plants do not manufacture their own minerals, which are necessary for optimal health, and is not taken into consideration when food is produced. Many are also genetically modified, making it even more difficult to access “real” nutritional natural food. It’s no wonder dis-eases are at epidemic proportions!