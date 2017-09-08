Here are 3 Big Reasons for Small Businesses to Use Social Media to Recover from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey

Running a small business is challenging in normal market conditions and when factoring in destruction caused by a hurricane, many owners toss in the towel and quit. A few small businesses in Houston have decided to close their doors after seeing no way to recover from hurricane Harvey flooding to their shops.

Hurricanes and subsequent disasters are out of our control. Areas small businesses do control is having the right attitude and implementing actions to bounce back. And using free social media tools such as Facebook, Twitter, and many more is a smart step that small businesses can take to recover from devastating storms.

Crystal Washington, Technology Strategist, Futurist and Social Media Expert offers these 3 reasons for small businesses to embrace social media to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Leverage cost effective tools to stay visible. Social media such as Facebook helps you to keep clients notified on the status of your business, especially during and after a natural disaster. There is simply no better free, and low cost, if advertising, tool to stay in touch with customers. Use everything at your disposal. You can use targeting on social media and can boost posts to hit specific markets. Your customers are already looking for resources they can use during and when rebuilding after a storm, and social media keeps you top of mind. Collaborate with other small businesses. When there is a crisis such as hurricanes Irma and Harvey, people pull together to help one another. As we have witnessed in Houston, Texas, some small businesses are referring other small businesses on their Facebook or Twitter pages and are co-marketing together. Collaborating with other businesses not only keeps your spirits up, but also is a low-cost marketing solution at a time when your funds are directed toward rebuilding.

When one Salon owner in Texas realized the small amount of funds she would receive from FEMA would be insufficient to repair her studio, tears rolled down her face as she asked, “how will I serve my customers and what can I do to let them know I’m here”.

Small Business Administration data indicates that 25% of small businesses do not recover and close after a disaster. Other industry data says that number is 40% which poses a significant threat to local economies. Crystal Washington states that “a lot of large corporations from oil companies to technology companies such as Dell, allocate monies to formed alliances. Small businesses can learn about such entities and about corporate recovery funds through social media.”

In Conclusion

There are ample resources available for small businesses to use even when recovering from a hurricane. I encourage you to ask for help and take advantage of using social media to stay visible. When you do, your small business will have the ability to connect with current and potential customers.

Do you have any suggestions for small businesses to recover from hurricanes Irma and Harvey? I love to hear them so I can share with other small businesses.

About the author: Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA award winning small business, is the author of bestselling ‘Your Money is in the Follow up’, The Why, When, Where, Who, What, and How to Follow up Guide for Small Businesses. Helen is also a recognized advocate for small businesses and speaks nationally to small business audiences on practical tips on how to drive your small business vehicle to success. Helen is a native of Houston, Texas and wants speak to 1 million small businesses over the next 5 years online, at conferences and other platforms.