Here Is What You Should Know about VPS Before Moving to it

08/09/2017 01:52 pm ET

What is a VPS?

A VPS (Virtual private server) is a virtual device that is housed in a physical pc which runs its working system. It works as a system that operates independently from different digital areas that can also exist in the same operating system and offers clients their virtual non-public server to use it according to their need. You can say that it doesn't exist physically, but because of it's defined and configured software programs, it functions in a virtual existence.

Features of a Good Dedicated VPS

There a lot no of companies which are providing a variety of servers, so how you will find a good, working cheap VPS for you. Here are some things to keep in mind while selecting the desired VPS for yourself.

· Customer Support: There should be a quality customer support available 24/7. So that in the case of any mishandling you should have a sigh of confidence that you are in safe hands.

· Server protection: In this modern era of technology, security is just an illusion. So you should stand only for those having an excellent server security.

· Individual gateway: There must be care for person internet, POP, FTP, IMAP servers and SMTP gateway.

· A legitimate and dependable technical guide: You should be conducted anywhere and anytime you feel some trouble.

· There are many more features such as pricing, data plan, renewal policy, freedom and control, and affordability, etc.

To choose a good and cheap VPS, you should seek these basic three guidelines.

1- VPS hosting type,

2- VPS hosting plan price and

3- VPS hosting features.

05 second and resalable VPS hosting providers.

Number 06: LiquidWeb: LiquidWeb is a safe and top rated cheap VPS provider company. They have a handsome amount of pricing plans with a range of prices to select. Bandwidth is up to 5,000GB, and monthly starting pricing is $38.35.

Number 05: Bluehost:

Bluehost has monthly starting Price $19.99 and is a resalable VPS provider. They have a quality customer support and 2-4 CPU Cores and up to 8GB of RAM.

Number 04: VPSCheap:

VPScheap starting price is $6.99/month. They are offering 30GB SSD Space and four core processors. Their support is also good and recommended.

Number 03: InMotionHosting: InMotionHosting VPS hosting providers are offering 50% off on first-month pricing. Also, there is free cPanel/WHM licenses, free server management for patches and updates and free SSDs and SSL certificates.

Number 01: OVH VPS Hostings This Cheap VPS provider is the hosting provider you need. The starting price is $3.49/month. They offer following;

· OpenStack KVM

· 1 vCore

· 2.4 GHz

· 2 GB RAM

· 10 GB SSD

· Local RAID 10

