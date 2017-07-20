Here is What's in the Way of Your Purpose

We are seeing a massive global movement towards Purpose.

We can blame it on the coming of age of the millennial generation. We can credit it to self-actualization needs emerging after a long period of relative peace and prosperity. We can view it as a fresh wind borne from the death gasps of centuries-old patriarchy.

No matter what the reason or the framing for it, there is little doubt that THIS IS HAPPENING.

It’s a thing. Purpose. “What’s your Why?!?” screams a chorus of freshly minted life coaches...

More and more of us are waking up from years of being numbed out and getting by in automatic mode. We are seeing how disconnected we are from Purpose. It feels painful to realize this.

And the way out of this uncomfortable place is not a simple, straight line. The way out is meandering; the monsters are many-headed; and the process almost always takes longer than we would like.

After nearly a decade of coaching, I have noticed a few patterns around what people wrestle with most. Recently, I started sorting my observations into three buckets. These are the three things that I see as the main obstacles we face as we try to step into a more Purpose-FULL life.

Block #1: Identity Anchors

We each carry around some kind of self-concept – an idea of who we think we are. It is anchored by thoughts about ourselves that we have either inherited or developed throughout our lives. We believe that we are a charitable person, a dutiful daughter, a financially responsible saver, a loyal employee, and so on. Usually these ideas are manifested as roles and expectations, which are reinforced by our relationships. That is great for creating a stable social fabric, but it is not so great for freeing us to change. In other words, the comfort we feel in knowing who we are can keep us from opening to who we could become. Questioning our identity, which we often take for granted, can give us immense freedom as we expand the set of options that we see as possibilities.

Block #2: Creative Stagnation

Most of our Western education system is founded on linear and logical (read: masculine) principles. We are taught from a tender age that effort leads to performance leads to rewards. We fixate on the goal, the result or the strategic objective. What is lost amidst this outcome obsession is the art of creation. We have forgotten how to play, how to explore, how to experiment. Creativity is the birthright of every human; it’s what separates us from robots. But allowing our creative expression to shine through the fog of our psychological programming isn’t easy. It requires a lot of practice in presence. It demands patience, receptivity and humility. When we are able to put ourselves in that space, the act of calling in our authentic creation can bring incredible fulfillment.

Block #3: Security Fears

Many of my coaching clients tell me that they want to feel more aligned with Purpose; that they want to live with less effort, and more ease. But the number one reason why they won’t even get started making changes is because they are terrified that they won’t have enough resources to support themselves or their family. Having a solid physical foundation is important. But in most cases, we have a lot more leeway than we recognize or exercise. Why is that? It’s because our society – heck, our economy – is wired to keep our brains in a state of lack: holding this belief that we never have enough or that we always need more. If we can redefine our relationship to resource and rebalance the dynamic of giving and receiving, then we are able to get more into a state of flow.